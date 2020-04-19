Divine Mercy image on the front door a reminder of God’s protection

The Marian Fathers are promoting a simple sign of faith in these trying times: Placing an image of Divine Mercy on the front door.

Father Chris Alar, MIC, notes how Jesus told St. Faustina of the many graces He could give to those who honor Him through the image, including “victory over [our] enemies already here on earth, especially at the hour of death.”

Inspired by the promises to St. Faustina as well as Scripture, the #sealthedoorposts initiative arose.

We pray at a Mass, “Let us seal the doorposts of our inner thoughts with the protective Word of God …” This is a reference to Exodus 12, where God commanded the Israelites to “seal the doorposts” with the blood of the lamb so that the angel of death may pass over those houses that have been marked.

Here's why you should post an Image of the Divine Mercy on your door. And if you don't have an Image, you can download one for free here — no questions asked!

Find an image and learn more about the campaign at this web site, which explains: