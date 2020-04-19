Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Divine Mercy image on the front door a reminder of God's protection

St. Faustina
Phancamellia245 | CC BY-SA 4.0
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 19, 2020

As the Israelites sealed their doorposts, so many faithful are placing on their doors an affirmation of their trust in Jesus.

The Marian Fathers are promoting a simple sign of faith in these trying times: Placing an image of Divine Mercy on the front door.

Father Chris Alar, MIC, notes how Jesus told St. Faustina of the many graces He could give to those who honor Him through the image, including “victory over [our] enemies already here on earth, especially at the hour of death.”

Inspired by the promises to St. Faustina as well as Scripture, the #sealthedoorposts initiative arose.

We pray at a Mass, “Let us seal the doorposts of our inner thoughts with the protective Word of God …” This is a reference to Exodus 12, where God commanded the Israelites to “seal the doorposts” with the blood of the lamb so that the angel of death may pass over those houses that have been marked.

Find an image and learn more about the campaign at this web site, which explains:

Jesus is the sacrificial Lamb of God. By offering Himself as atonement for our sins and those of the whole world, by the outpouring of His Blood and Water, He freed us from eternal death and sealed us for eternal life.

So please, I urge you to put the Image of the Divine Mercy with the inscription “Jesus, I trust in You” upon your doors, as many have done in times of calamity.

While this act of faith may not guarantee your family won’t be physically affected by the virus, it will guarantee that, by your trust in Jesus, you will obtain His promises of love and mercy, which will surround you and remain in you forever. 

