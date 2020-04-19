Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Inspiring Stories

Neighborhood’s quarantine dance party goes viral

FLASHMOB
Rachel Smith LaComb | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Sarah Robsdottir | Apr 19, 2020

These families all came out to join the fun, and it’s already received over 2.7 million views!

“Fun” must be a requirement for Rachel Smith LaComb’s housing development, because she and her neighbors are certainly showing us how!. In an April 10 video she posted on her Facebook page, entire families — moms, dads, kids, babies and grandparents — are dancing in their driveways to Justin Timberlake’s popular song “Can’t Stop the Feelin’.”
LaComb’s camera shakes a little (probably from laughing) as she films from her car’s open sun roof window while she tours her cul-de-sac. Nine different families, obviously prepared ahead of time, each take a turn to perform their choreographed dance moves when she slows in front of each home.
The video’s received over 2.7 million views and is accompanied by LaComb’s simple description:  Neighborhood Quarantine Flashmob — My neighbors are great sports! Thanks for playing along!
 

https://www.facebook.com/rachel.lacomb/videos/10218993215595985/

Tags:
CoronavirusFamily
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Patty Knap
    This Italian town raised the sword of St. Michael the Archangel …
  4. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  5. Tom Hoopes
    Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
  6. John Burger
    In Italy 109 priests have died of coronavirus
  7. Christin Parcerisa
    Take a virtual tour of 4 of the most beautiful churches in the …
  8. Lindsay Schlegel
    This woman seeks to have 20 billion Divine Mercy Chaplets prayed …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]