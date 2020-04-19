Neighborhood’s quarantine dance party goes viral

“Fun” must be a requirement for Rachel Smith LaComb’s housing development, because she and her neighbors are certainly showing us how!. In an April 10 video she posted on her Facebook page, entire families — moms, dads, kids, babies and grandparents — are dancing in their driveways to Justin Timberlake’s popular song “Can’t Stop the Feelin’.”

LaComb’s camera shakes a little (probably from laughing) as she films from her car’s open sun roof window while she tours her cul-de-sac. Nine different families, obviously prepared ahead of time, each take a turn to perform their choreographed dance moves when she slows in front of each home.

The video’s received over 2.7 million views and is accompanied by LaComb’s simple description: Neighborhood Quarantine Flashmob — My neighbors are great sports! Thanks for playing along!

https://www.facebook.com/rachel.lacomb/videos/10218993215595985/