Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Church

A 2nd Pentecost: Pope speaks on how to pray when facing difficulty

POPE EASTER
ANDREAS SOLARO / POOL / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 20, 2020

Pope Francis offered Mass for politicians, that they would seek the good of their countries, and not just of their parties.

In his morning Mass of April 20, the pope drew from the example of the Apostles to speak about how to face difficulties with openness to the Holy Spirit.

The reading of today follows from Peter and John’s run-in with the chief priests and leaders of the people, when they “went back to their own people and reported what the chief priests and elders had told them.”

When the early Christians heard the report they “raised their voices to God with one accord.”

The Holy Father noted what Scripture says:

As they prayed, the place where they were gathered shook,
and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit
and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.

“A second Pentecost happened here,” he said. “Faced with difficulties, with a closed door, not knowing how to go forward, they go to the Lord, they open their hearts, and the Spirit comes, and he gives what they need. They go out to preach with courage, and go forward.

“This is to be born of the Spirit, this is not being detained by the ‘therefore’ — in the ‘therefore’ of the things I’ve always done.”

The pope said that this is to be “born anew,” as Jesus preached to Nicodemus.

And how does a person prepare to be born anew? Through prayer. Prayer is what opens the door to the Spirit, and gives us freedom, this boldness, this courage of the Holy Spirit. And you never know where it will take you. But it’s the Spirit.

May the Lord help us to be always open to the Spirit, because it is Him who will bring us forward in our life of service to the Lord.

The Holy Father’s intention for the Mass was for politicians:

Let us pray today for the men and women with a vocation to politics. Politics is a high form of charity. Let us pray for the political parties of the various countries, so that in this time of pandemic, they will seek together the good of the country, and not the good of their individual party.

Read more:
Pope: We have to do more than insult our politicians. We have to pray for them
Read more:
Pope Francis: Hey Christians, the Holy Spirit is more than a dove
Tags:
Pope's Morning Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. Patty Knap
    This Italian town raised the sword of St. Michael the Archangel …
  5. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  6. John Burger
    In Italy 109 priests have died of coronavirus
  7. Christin Parcerisa
    Take a virtual tour of 4 of the most beautiful churches in the …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]