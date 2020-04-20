Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Spirituality

It’s the virus versus God: God will win

©Fred de Noyelle / Godong
Basilica Notre-Dame of Geneva. Stained glass window. Angel fighting Satan as a dragon.
Share
Print
Tom Hoopes | Apr 20, 2020

Satan can use it but Jesus likes to use the very things that please the devil most — to thwart him.

The coronavirus pandemic is demonic. And that means something great is about to happen.

To be clear, I don’t mean COVID-19 is literally the work of Satan; it’s a virus, and part of our natural fallen world. What I mean is that Satan can use it to do exactly what he wants done in our lives: Attack faith, attack love, attack hope.

But Jesus uses the very things that please the devil most to thwart him. 

“Almighty God,” says the Catechism, “would never allow any evil whatsoever to exist in his works if he were not so all-powerful and good as to cause good to emerge from evil itself.”

That ancient Homily for Holy Saturday expresses how this works at Easter: Satan tricked Adam and Eve in a garden, so Jesus’ burial tricked Satan in a garden. They stretched out their hands to a tree of life and got death, so he stretched out his hands on the cross of death to give them life. Their sin exiled them from Eden, so Jesus’ mercy will enthrone them in heaven.

In the same way, Satan delights in the enormous grief the coronavirus has caused by making people suffer and die alone — but Jesus Christ intends to turn lonely tears into shouts of joy in the company of heaven.

I love seeing how Catholics are taking the very aspects of the pandemic that please the devil and using them to thwart him.

The pandemic separated us from Mass, but opened up a wealth of opportunities for faith.

“If not for the pandemic, we wouldn’t have had a retreat like this,” said Father Jay Kythe on Easter morning. The Monks of St. Benedict Abbey in Atchison, Kansas, moved their retreat for Benedictine College students online and hoped 100 people might participate. Three thousand joined, from six continents, in part thanks to Aleteia.

Like many others around the nation, the Ascension Press Bible study my son and I were attending had to disband. But instead, Jeff Cavins offered a free online version that reached far more than the parish groups were reaching.

That kind of thing is happening over and over: We miss going to Mass and will return the second we can, but we have gotten remarkable homilies from Bishop Robert Barron and Father Michael Schmitz instead. The fact that this coincided with Holy Week meant that my children have heard — and have been pondering and discussing — the fundamental mysteries of the faith from the foremost preachers of our time. What fruits will this bear over their lifetimes?

Anxiety, fear, and strife are unfortunately part of the pandemic experience. But so is love.

At Benedictine College, we noticed early on that our students were responding to the crisis by finding imaginative and energetic ways to reach out to others.

One student started an organization to run errands for at-risk groups. Others found ways to help local homebound kids learn. Nurses educated in our Mother Teresa Nursing Center followed their patroness’s example, risking themselves for others. We began to collect their stories of hope, and more, under the hashtag #RavensWillRise.

Just as the stories of first responders rushing into burning buildings to save others became the enduring narrative of the 9/11 terror attacks, stories of medical professionals, truckers, and community volunteers are becoming the enduring story of the pandemic. 

“If not for the pandemic …”

Father Jay Kythe gave a remarkable testimony at that Abbey retreat. The pandemic terrified and upset him at first, he said. But now, he found he could say, “Even though times are difficult, people are dying, and there is sickness and grief, God is up to something.”

“If it were not for the pandemic, we would not have had this retreat. If not for the pandemic, we would not have connected so well with so many of you,” he said. “If not for the pandemic, well, fill in the blank for yourself …” he said. 

So I did.

If not for the pandemic, my two-coasts-plus-Kansas family wouldn’t be spending so much time together by Zoom.

If not for the pandemic, one friend’s children would never have seen Jesus Christ visit their very own street in their pastor’s Eucharistic procession.

If not for the pandemic, another friend wouldn’t have introduced her children to silent prayer daily together in the chapel.

If not for the pandemic, many of us would never have gotten distraction-free time with our families the way we have.

If I could skip the pandemic I would — in a heartbeat. But God allowed it, and he is up to something.

Read more:
Pope gives step-by-step of how the devil works on us

 

Tags:
Coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. Patty Knap
    This Italian town raised the sword of St. Michael the Archangel …
  5. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  6. John Burger
    In Italy 109 priests have died of coronavirus
  7. Christin Parcerisa
    Take a virtual tour of 4 of the most beautiful churches in the …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]