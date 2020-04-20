“Lean On Me”: The most Christian secular song of the 20th century

Bill Withers’ songs captured the emotion of the human condition.
Withers passed away on March 30 due to cardiac complications, at the age of 81. While we believe that all people will find new life after death, on earth Withers is immortalized by his timeless tunes, which have influenced much of the R&B genre and beyond.
Withers’ catalog is full of memorable hooks and slick melismas, with lyrics that resonate deeply with the human condition. From “Aint No Sunshine,” an emotional song about losing a lover, to “Grandma’s Hands,” a tribute to Withers’ grandmother with a haunting guitar line, each of his songs touches on another aspect of life and love. Perhaps his most potent vocal comes from “The Same Love that Made Me Laugh,” which features Bill holding long-sustained desperate howls of heartbreak.
These three songs in particular capture the feelings of pain and loss, but Withers was also especially adept at creating songs of hope and love. “Lovely Day,” for example, is filled with the gentle contentment of a love that can turn a bad day into one of the best. The lyrics are thoughtful and intimate, and towards the end he sustains the line “lovely day” longer and with more breath support than any man has a right to:
When the day that lies ahead of me
Seems impossible to face
When someone else instead of me
Always seems to know the wayThen I look at you
And the world’s all right with me
Lean on me, when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
‘Til I’m gonna need
Somebody to lean on
“Romantic love is the most fickle thing in the world. The consistent kind of love is that kind that will make you go over and wipe mucus and saliva from somebody’s face after they become brain-dead. Romantic love you only wanna touch people because they’re pretty and they appeal to you physically. The more substantial kind of love is when you want to touch people and care for them when they’re at their worst.”
“I remember visiting a prison and happening to walk by and the prison choir was practicing, and they were singing that song. They didn’t know I was there. I remember the kids put me in the sixth-grade play when my son graduated from elementary school. I had to sing ‘Lean On Me’ with the kids. They got me there. [laughs] From prisons to churches to children’s situations is where I’ve run into that song.”
