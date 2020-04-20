Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Church

Pope pushes World Youth Day back a year, to August 2023

MSZA POSŁANIA, ŚWIATOWE DNI MŁODZIEŻY PANAMA
Panama 2019/Flickr
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 20, 2020

The Lisbon WYD is delayed, as is World Meeting of Families, which will now be in June of 2022

Due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis has decided to delay both the World Youth Day and the World Meeting of Families, moving both events back a year.

World Youth Day was scheduled for August of 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. It will now be held in August of 2023.

The World Meeting of Families was scheduled for June of 2021 in Rome. It will now be held in June of 2022.

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. Patty Knap
    This Italian town raised the sword of St. Michael the Archangel …
  5. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  6. John Burger
    In Italy 109 priests have died of coronavirus
  7. Christin Parcerisa
    Take a virtual tour of 4 of the most beautiful churches in the …
  8. Tom Hoopes
    Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]