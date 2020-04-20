Pope pushes World Youth Day back a year, to August 2023

The Lisbon WYD is delayed, as is World Meeting of Families, which will now be in June of 2022
Due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis has decided to delay both the World Youth Day and the World Meeting of Families, moving both events back a year.
World Youth Day was scheduled for August of 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. It will now be held in August of 2023.
The World Meeting of Families was scheduled for June of 2021 in Rome. It will now be held in June of 2022.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now