9 Easy blooms to grow in almost any climate

If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration for your garden, take a look at these colorful flowers.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Now that spring is truly in the air, you might be looking at your backyard and deciding what to plant to bring a bit of color to your garden. If you’re not a natural gardener, you might find it all a little daunting, so to help you with your choices take a look at these blooms that are pretty hardy and easy to grow. Not only will they lift your spirits, many of them will attract beautiful wildlife into your garden, too. And all this color and new life can only lift the spirits!
Read more:5 Flowers connected to the Virgin Mary
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now