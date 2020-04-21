9 Easy blooms to grow in almost any climate

Click here to launch the slideshow

Now that spring is truly in the air, you might be looking at your backyard and deciding what to plant to bring a bit of color to your garden. If you’re not a natural gardener, you might find it all a little daunting, so to help you with your choices take a look at these blooms that are pretty hardy and easy to grow. Not only will they lift your spirits, many of them will attract beautiful wildlife into your garden, too. And all this color and new life can only lift the spirits!

