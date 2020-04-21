Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Franciscan University to cover tuition for new students because of COVID-19

zeldacaldwell | Apr 21, 2020

“We feel called by God to ease the burden for students,” said the president of the Catholic university

In response to the economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, announced that it will cover tuition for all incoming students in the fall.

The president and board of trustees of the Catholic university unanimously approved the plan at their April 18 meeting, according to a press release. 

President Father Dave Pivonka, TOR, said, “As a University, we feel called by God to ease the burden for students, so they can experience the irreplaceable value of a Franciscan University education. We’ve heard from many students whose concerns over the pandemic are making the decision to leave home for college more difficult.” 

“Also, many families and students have seen their ability to pay for college evaporate due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. We hope this unique response will help them to overcome these obstacles and uncertainties and step out in faith with us,” said Pivonka.

The free tuition will go to new freshmen and undergraduate transfer students. The university has also created a financial aid fund to assist returning students who are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Franciscan University’s website, tuition is $29,720. New students who take advantage of the offer of free tuition, will be responsible for housing, fees, and meal plans.

Applications are still being accepted for admission, and new applicants will be included in the offer of free tuition. Visit their website for more information.

 

