Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
News

Over a third of young adults see increase in faith since pandemic, survey finds

© Jeffrey Bruno/Aleteia
KRAKOW, POLAND 26 JULY: Opening Mass of World Youth Day on Blonia, in Krakow
Share
Print
John Burger | Apr 21, 2020

But sadly, over half say they suffer from loneliness.

A third of young adults responding to a survey (35%) reported an increase in religious faith during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. And nearly half (47%) reported that their level of faith has remained the same during the crisis.

Seven out of ten respondents to the survey who watched an online service say that interacting with people, even virtually, makes them feel more connected. Yet, nearly half of these respondents report feeling isolated because no one has reached out to them individually.

The survey of 1,000 young people 13-25 resulted in publication by the Springtide Research Institute of Bloomington, Minnesota of “Belonging: Reconnecting America’s Loneliest Generation.”

Following that study, Springtide interviewed 508 young people 18-25, and found that for many young adults, shelter-in-place and social distancing provokes fear and uncertainty, leading to increased levels of isolation, loneliness, and anxiety. The institute found that the single most important way to mitigate loneliness is for trusted adults to reach out and connect.

Yet less than 1% of adults who reached out to young people were clergy or faith leaders. The most common connection was family and friends (89%), followed by teachers/professors (5%), and bosses (2%).

“Despite churches, religious or faith communities providing online rituals and virtual spaces during this time of social isolation, the survey found that what mitigates the experience of loneliness for young people is the act of caring adults checking in and connecting with them,” a press release said.

“Reach out to the young people in your community and ask them how they are,” said Dr. Josh Packard, Executive Director of Springtide Research Institute, a sociological research institute listening to the inner and outer lives of young people ages 13 to 25. “That is the singular most important way to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation during social distancing and beyond. Young people need to be noticed, named, and known to feel that they belong to your community.”

 

Tags:
CoronaviruslonelinessYouth
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. Aleteia
    Celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday with Pope Francis here 11 am Rome …
  5. J-P Mauro
    See the Coventry “Doom” painting, hidden for nearly …
  6. Edifa
    Would you like to receive Divine Mercy? Listen to St. John Paul …
  7. Patty Knap
    This Italian town raised the sword of St. Michael the Archangel …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text of pope’s homily on Divine Mercy Sunday: God …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]