Pope: We can even hear the silence. May it teach us to listen

In this time, there is so much silence. You can even hear the silence. May this silence, which is a bit new to our habits, teach us to listen, to increase in us the capacity to listen. Let us pray for this.

Pope Francis prayed at morning Mass on April 21 that all of us might grow in our capacity to listen.

The Holy Father focused his homily on the first Christian community, as a model for us, noting how the Holy Spirit is the great Creator of harmony.

To be born from above is to be born with the strength of the Holy Spirit. We can’t take the Holy Spirit for ourselves, we can only allow Him to transform us. And our docility opens the door to the Holy Spirit: it is He who makes the change, the transformation, the being born from above. It is Jesus’ promise to send the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is capable of working marvels, things that we can’t even think. One example is this first Christian community, which is not a fantasy – that’s what they tell us here. It’s a model; it’s where one can arrive when there is docility, and the Holy Spirit is allowed to come in and to transform us. An “ideal” community, let us call it. It’s true that immediately following this, the problems start, but the Lord shows us how far we can get if we are open to the Holy Spirit, if we are docile. In this community, there is harmony. The Holy Spirit is the master of harmony. He is able to create it and he has done so here. He has to create harmony in our hearts; he has to change many things in us, but he has to create harmony: He is harmony itself. Also the harmony between the Father and the Son: He is love in harmony. Him. And he, with harmony, creates these things with this harmonious community. This is the model: The Lord has permitted that this model of an almost “celestial” community shows us up to what point we should reach. But then the divisions in the community start. The Apostle James says in the second chapter of his Letter: ‘May your faith be immune to favoritism.’ Because there was favoritism! ‘Do not show partiality’: The Apostles have to go and reprimand. And Paul, in the First Letter to the Corinthians, in chapter 11, complains: “I’ve heard that there are divisions among you.” Internal divisions in the communities arise. The “ideal” should be reached, but it isn’t easy. There are many things that divide a community, whether a parish community or a diocesan or priestly community, or of men or women religious … many things come in to divide a community. Looking at the things that divided the first Christian communities, I find three: