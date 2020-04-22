Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Art & Culture

Andy Warhol’s “Sixty Last Suppers” was one of the Catholic artist’s last works

ANDY WARHOL
Ilya S. Savenok | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | Getty Images via AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Apr 22, 2020

A lifelong practicing Catholic, Warhol’s spiritual side became more evident in his art in the 1980s

A major exhibition of the artist Andy Warhol’s work is on display at London’s Tate Modern. While the doors to the museum are shuttered due to the coronavirus lockdown, interested would-be gallery-goers can check out this room-by-room tour of the exhibit here.

The retrospective, which includes the artist’s iconic images of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s soup cans, also includes a 1986 work entitled “Sixty Last Suppers,” a large-scale compilation made up of repeated images of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper.”

As a leader in the contemporary art movement known as pop art, and a familiar figure in the drug-fueled celebrity culture of the 1960s, few think of Warhol as a religious artist. But he was, in fact, a lifelong practicing Catholic, raised by Slovakian immigrants in the Ruthenian rite, an Eastern rite in communion with Rome.

Not many of his contemporaries knew of his religious side, according to Sharon Matt Atkins, the curator of a 2010 exhibition of Warhol’s religious art.

“Only his closest confidants knew he was a religious person and frequently went to Mass,” Atkins told Reuters.

In the 1980s the spiritual side of Warhol became more evident in his work. The year before he died at 58 years of age, in 1987, Warhol painted more than 100 images inspired by Da Vinci’s “Last Supper.”

At the eulogy at Warhol’s funeral art historian John Richardson said that the artist’s faith was key to understanding him.

“I’d like to recall a side of his character that he hid from all but his closest friends: his spiritual side. Those of you who knew him in circumstances that were the antithesis of spiritual may be surprised that such a side existed. But exist it did, and it’s key to the artist’s psyche,” said Richardson.

Warhol was a regular Mass-goer at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, and traveled to Rome to meet Pope John Paul II in 1980.

He was an active philanthropist who supported and regularly volunteered at a soup kitchen operated by the Church of the Heavenly Rest, an Episcopal church on E. 90th Street, in New York City. When his nephew decided he wanted to become a priest, Warhol financed his studies at the seminary.

A proposed collaboration between the Andy Warhol Museum and the Vatican Museum was cancelled in 2018 due to conflicts with a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of his death. The exhibition, which would have featured Warhol’s spiritually-inspired work, was exhibited at Pittsburgh’s Warhol museum in 2018.

Tags:
Art
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. J-P Mauro
    See the Coventry “Doom” painting, hidden for nearly …
  5. Aleteia
    Celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday with Pope Francis here 11 am Rome …
  6. Edifa
    Would you like to receive Divine Mercy? Listen to St. John Paul …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text of pope’s homily on Divine Mercy Sunday: God …
  8. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]