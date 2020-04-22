Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Inspiring Stories

Join the new campaign to “Uplift Your Priest”

priest
Philippe Lissac | Godong
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 22, 2020

This new initiative started in April and offers your local priest some much-needed support!

The clergy have been playing a pivotal role during the pandemic by offering continued spiritual support and prayers to those in need. There are priests who’ve ignored potential risks to their own lives to ensure the hospitalized faithful receive the sacraments — leading to more than 100 deaths of priests in Italy alone. There are creative clergy who’ve come up with innovative ways to bring the sacraments and continue giving spiritual support while normal church services are suspended. And there are priests willing to be incarcerated to make sure those in prison can still receive spiritual guidance.

In an effort to offer our worthy priests a boost, Vocation Ministry — an international organization aimed at equipping dioceses and parishes to promote vocations, based in Houston, Texas — has come up with an initiative to help us support our priests during these difficult times. It runs from April 20 to May 1 — although there’s no reason why we can’t keep our efforts going!

In a nationwide first, the “Uplift Your Priest” campaign is a wonderful opportunity for parishioners to let their priests know how much they are appreciated. With simple gestures, the laity can offer support to these heroic men who not only have the task of ministering to their parishioners as best they can in the current circumstances, but must find ways to maintain their churches, and take care of themselves.

Rhonda Gruenewald, the founder of Vocation Ministry shared in their press release: “Our priests are in a vulnerable position like never before. They need to know that we are behind them. They need to be ‘uplifted!’”

There are many easy ways to do this. Simple gestures such as having a meal delivered to them, sending your priest a spiritual bouquet, praying a Rosary in their name, making masks to help protect them as they go out to minister to others, sending notes of gratitude or encouragement, getting kids to make some colorful drawings, or even writing a prayer dedicated to your priest.

“We hope by offering concrete and practical ideas that we can mobilize Catholics everywhere to uplift their priests and be a source of encouragement during this stressful time,” Gruenewald points out.

Whatever action you are able to carry out will surely let your priest know that you are thinking of them, and they are in your prayers as much as you are in theirs.

As Fr. Jon Schnobrich in Burlington, Vermont, shared with the ministry: “It’s an honor to more fully live my vocation to the priesthood during this unprecedented time,” adding, “to know that my parishioners are behind me, praying for me, and offering their support does a great deal to lift my spirits and keep me focused on the work at hand. I’m very grateful for Vocation Ministry’s efforts to launch this campaign. I know many of my brother priests will feel the same.”

If you’re looking for more inspiration or want to find out more about the ministry and the campaign, you can find resources available in both Spanish and English on their website on www.vocationmininstry.com, and on social media, such as Facebook.

Read more:
5 Priests unable to serve their flocks as they wanted to
Read more:
Aid group commits $5.5M to support priests and nuns serving communities most vulnerable to COVID-19

 

Tags:
CoronavirusPriesthoodVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. J-P Mauro
    See the Coventry “Doom” painting, hidden for nearly …
  5. Aleteia
    Celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday with Pope Francis here 11 am Rome …
  6. Edifa
    Would you like to receive Divine Mercy? Listen to St. John Paul …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text of pope’s homily on Divine Mercy Sunday: God …
  8. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]