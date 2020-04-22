New ‘Fatima’ film postponed because of coronavirus

The filmmakers say they will use the extra time to promote the historical drama.
The announcement was made on the movie’s Facebook page, where the producers wrote:
The circumstances that the world finds itself in now require precautionary measures and action.
As a result, we are postponing the opening of Fatima in theaters to August 14, 2020. We will continue to share Our Lady of Fatima’s powerful message of peace, hope, and love for us all here.
Fatima, based on a true story, revolves around Lúcia Santos, a young Portuguese girl, and her two younger cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto. These three children experienced a series of six visions of the Blessed Virgin between May and October of 1917, which have become popularly known as apparitions of “Our Lady of Fatima.”
The visions occurred during a time of religious persecution in Portugal and the government was not pleased by the children’s accounts, which inspired thousands of faithful. The preview shows how Lúcia, Jacinta, and Francisco were doubted by skeptics and even arrested at one point, but were unwavering in their claims and refused to yield under tense situations.
Angelus News reports that Fatima is actually a remake of the 1952 Warner Brothers film The Miracle of Our Lady of Fátima for a modern audience. Producer Rose Ganguzza noted that the original version, released within living memory of the time period, assumed knowledge of the socio-political state of early 20th-century Europe, which was a driving force around the story of Fatima. Now the film is expanded to give important historical context to those who are new to the story.
The filmmakers expressed their disappointment in the delay, but they said that they will utilize the extra time to increase awareness of the coming film on social media. They said in a press release:
“The power of its legacy has brought together an eclectic international group of cinema artists who believe that Fátima’s miraculous message of faith and peace, which galvanized the world over a century ago, is more important than ever.”
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!