New ‘Fatima’ film postponed because of coronavirus

A new movie depicting the miraculous events of Fatima has been delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The highly anticipated film, Fatima, was planned for the 2020 Easter season, but now the faithful will have to wait for the August 14 release.

The announcement was made on the movie’s Facebook page, where the producers wrote:

The circumstances that the world finds itself in now require precautionary measures and action. As a result, we are postponing the opening of Fatima in theaters to August 14, 2020. We will continue to share Our Lady of Fatima’s powerful message of peace, hope, and love for us all here.

Fatima, based on a true story, revolves around Lúcia Santos, a young Portuguese girl, and her two younger cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto. These three children experienced a series of six visions of the Blessed Virgin between May and October of 1917, which have become popularly known as apparitions of “Our Lady of Fatima.”

The visions occurred during a time of religious persecution in Portugal and the government was not pleased by the children’s accounts, which inspired thousands of faithful. The preview shows how Lúcia, Jacinta, and Francisco were doubted by skeptics and even arrested at one point, but were unwavering in their claims and refused to yield under tense situations.

Angelus News reports that Fatima is actually a remake of the 1952 Warner Brothers film The Miracle of Our Lady of Fátima for a modern audience. Producer Rose Ganguzza noted that the original version, released within living memory of the time period, assumed knowledge of the socio-political state of early 20th-century Europe, which was a driving force around the story of Fatima. Now the film is expanded to give important historical context to those who are new to the story.

The filmmakers expressed their disappointment in the delay, but they said that they will utilize the extra time to increase awareness of the coming film on social media. They said in a press release: