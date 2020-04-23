Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin

Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Lifestyle

9 Inspiring quotes for pregnant women

pregnant
Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 23, 2020

If you’re feeling anxious right now, take a look at these beautiful words for a little courage.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Being pregnant should be a beautiful and exciting time in a woman’s life. However, it can also be one of great stress and fear of the unknown: the anxiety of birth; not knowing what to do for your baby; and wondering if your body will ever feel the same again. If you’re an expectant mom in lockdown, it’s even more likely that your anxiety and fears are heightened.

So to help ease your fears during this period of great uncertainty, take a look at these wise words from educators, doulas, writers, and the Bible for inspiration and strength.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Remember, moms: Pregnancy is also mental and spiritual work
Read more:
9 Saints to turn to in the months of your pregnancy

 

