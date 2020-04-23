9 Inspiring quotes for pregnant women

Click here to launch the slideshow

Being pregnant should be a beautiful and exciting time in a woman’s life. However, it can also be one of great stress and fear of the unknown: the anxiety of birth; not knowing what to do for your baby; and wondering if your body will ever feel the same again. If you’re an expectant mom in lockdown, it’s even more likely that your anxiety and fears are heightened.

So to help ease your fears during this period of great uncertainty, take a look at these wise words from educators, doulas, writers, and the Bible for inspiration and strength.