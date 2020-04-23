International Eucharistic Congress also pushed back a year

The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress has been postponed to September 2021, in Budapest, Hungary. It had been scheduled to take place September 2020.

This rescheduling follows the course taken for World Youth Day and the World Meeting of Families, which were both pushed back a year as well.

History of the Eucharistic Congress

The first Eucharistic Congress took place in France in 1881, during the pontificate of Leo XIII.

Since that time, Congresses have been held throughout the world, in places as diverse as Jerusalem, Rome, Montreal, Sydney, Carthage (in Tunisia), Buenos Aires, and Manila.

The most recent Eucharistic Congress was held in Cebu City in the Philippines in 2016, with Burmese Cardinal Charles Bo serving as the papal legate. Prior to that, it was held in Dublin, Ireland, in 2012.