International Eucharistic Congress also pushed back a year

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 23, 2020

Along with World Youth Day and the World Meeting of Families, the Congress to be held in Budapest has also been rescheduled because of the pandemic.

The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress has been postponed to September 2021, in Budapest, Hungary. It had been scheduled to take place September 2020.

This rescheduling follows the course taken for World Youth Day and the World Meeting of Families, which were both pushed back a year as well.

Read more:
Pope pushes World Youth Day back a year, to August 2023

History of the Eucharistic Congress

The first Eucharistic Congress took place in France in 1881, during the pontificate of Leo XIII.

Since that time, Congresses have been held throughout the world, in places as diverse as Jerusalem, Rome, Montreal, Sydney, Carthage (in Tunisia), Buenos Aires, and Manila.

The most recent Eucharistic Congress was held in Cebu City in the Philippines  in 2016, with Burmese Cardinal Charles Bo serving as the papal legate. Prior to that, it was held in Dublin, Ireland, in 2012.

