Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Lifestyle

New home date night series for couples aims to strengthen marriages during lockdown

MARRIAGE
G-Stockstudio - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Apr 23, 2020

A new program sponsored by the USCCB helps couples build tools for communication, prayer, and joy in their married life.

Among the many casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps the most unexpected has been marriages around the world: China has seen a 25% surge in divorce rates since lockdown ended. Faced with the exceptional stressors of this time, and with no respite from being around each other constantly, many relationships have buckled under the strain.

This divorce crisis, like the pandemic itself, is projected to sweep around the world—but the Catholic Church is working to protect and strengthen marriages. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has sponsored Be Light: A Marriage Renewal Date Night Series, a robust and thoughtfully planned program to help couples renew their relationships in this time of crisis.

The five-part series, designed for couples who want to use the challenge of social distancing to grow closer to each other and build relationships with other couples, launches this Sunday, April 26, and is easy to do at home. Each night includes a 12-minute video followed by three questions for discussion, and optional supplemental reading suggestions. In less than 30 minutes per night, couples can be proactive in building their bond, and have fun doing it.

Each part in the series covers one of the following topics:

  • Belonging
  • Believing
  • Becoming
  • Beatitude
  • Be Light

Is your marriage feeling more difficult right now?

Couples who are arguing more than usual and having a hard time need to know that this is common and nothing to be ashamed of. With so many unusual challenges at this time, many of us are short on patience, and it’s a rare couple who doesn’t struggle at least a little bit.

“You’re not alone in your struggles,” says organizer Sarah Schimpf. “There are other couples out there struggling like you are. It’s okay to recognize that and say it out loud. The devil wants you to think you’re the only one going through this and you’re all alone. But there’s a whole community out there going through this, and we’re just waiting to help.”

The organizers have included a great community feature: Regional coordinators connect couples to others in their area doing the program, offering the option to video call with each other and hopefully meet up after lockdown ends. Couples are also encouraged to invite friends to join them for the series.

Here’s some further details about the program:

  • The series launches on Sunday April 26th and continues for 5 nights (April 26-30). Each date night will be available after 7pm CST.
  • You are encouraged to “attend” this virtual date night with couples you are friends with and discuss the follow up questions with them each night.
  • Topics that will be explored include: belonging, expectations, the need for community, works of mercy, and living as missionary disciples.
  • Each date night includes a video from a dynamic couple, reflection questions, and recommended resources.

You can register for the series here. You can also take part in the series any time after it originally runs, so feel free to hop on the bandwagon later, too.

My husband and I are looking forward to doing this program next week, and we hope you and your spouse can join us. Let’s support each other in fighting for our marriages, so that our domestic churches can be a light to the Church and the world.

Read more:
The importance of taking your marriage’s temperature
Read more:
Try this simple exercise to breathe new life into your marriage
Tags:
CoronavirusMarriageRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  5. J-P Mauro
    See the Coventry “Doom” painting, hidden for nearly …
  6. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
  7. Edifa
    Would you like to receive Divine Mercy? Listen to St. John Paul …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]