Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Church

Pope urges us to be more confident, not in our own prayers, but in those of Jesus for us

KISS
Leandro Gómez Guerrero
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 23, 2020

As Jesus prayed for Peter, so he prays for all of us, explains Pope Francis

Pope Francis considered Jesus’ role as intercessor in his morning Mass of April 23, saying that our awareness of Christ’s prayer for us before the Father should lead us to have more confidence.

He drew this lesson from the great change that Peter experienced: going from the disciple who betrayed his Lord to the bold disciple who preached him before the Sanhedrin, up to the point of martyrdom.

And what Jesus did with Peter, he does with all of us. Jesus prays for us. He prays before the Father. We are used to praying to Jesus so that he gives us this grace and this other grace, to help us. But we are not used to contemplating Jesus, who shows his wounds to the Father: Jesus, the intercessor; Jesus who prays for us. And Peter could go from being a coward to being courageous with the gift of the Holy Spirit thanks to the prayer of Jesus.

Let us think of this a bit. Let us speak to Jesus, thanking Him for praying for us. Jesus prays for each of us. Jesus is the intercessor. Jesus wanted to bring his wounds with him so that the Father could see them. They are the price of our salvation. We should be more confident — more than in our prayers, in the prayer of Jesus. “Lord, pray for me.” … “But I am God; I can give to you … ” “Yes, but pray for me, because you are the Intercessor.” And this is the secret of Peter. “Peter, I will pray for you that your faith will not fail.” (cf Luke 22:32)

The Holy Father’s Mass intention was for families without work, unable to put food on the table, and for the conversion of those who are taking advantage of their neediness for their own gain.

Read more:
What is Jesus doing in the tabernacle? The Bible’s answer
Tags:
Pope's Morning Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Aleteia
    Here’s how to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at home
  4. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  5. J-P Mauro
    See the Coventry “Doom” painting, hidden for nearly …
  6. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
  7. Edifa
    Would you like to receive Divine Mercy? Listen to St. John Paul …
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]