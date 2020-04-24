Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home
Tom Hoopes
Fatima's shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D "carbon copy" of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin

Why the pope's blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter's Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis' homily for the special 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter's for pope's 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D "carbon copy" of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Ask God to send angels to protect your local hospital

Philip Kosloski | Apr 24, 2020

This prayer asks God to surround a hospital with a special angelic presence.

While many of us are familiar with guardian angels, we don’t always remember that God has a whole host of angels that he can send to help us in our need.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains, “The Church venerates the angels who help her on her earthly pilgrimage and protect every human being” (CCC 352).

Even though they are invisible to the eye, Catholics firmly believe that angels are everywhere and can have a positive impact on the world, especially when we call upon them for help.

Here is a prayer excerpted from the Roman Ritual that implores God’s protecting help over hospitals, asking God to send his angels to surround all the doctors, nurses and patients.

God, who by the wondrous ministry of angels guard and govern us, appoint your angel to stand watch over this hospital and to drive afar all the powers of evil. Let the sick confined here be shielded from fear and anxiety, and let them recover their former good health.

Read more:
Prayer to St. Luke for those going into surgery
Read more:
Waiting for medical test results? Calm your nerves with this prayer
