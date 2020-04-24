Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Art & Culture

New “Pope Simulator” video game in development by Polish firm

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Apr 24, 2020

Walk a mile in the papal shoes.

A new game is in development that will give everyone a chance to live the life of a pope. “Pope Simulator,” in development by the Polish software firm Ultimate Games S.A., will give players a virtual papal experience from meeting and greeting the faithful in weekly audience to negotiating ceasefires in armed conflict.

The trailer for the game, which is not expected to be released until at least 2021, opens with white smoke issuing forth from the Sistine Chapel chimney, as the journey begins with the player being chosen as the new pope. Players must then design a unique coat of arms, which will help distribute your stats among three attributes: Persuasion, Knowledge, and Sacrifice.

The preview shows off wonderful high-res graphics, with a breathtaking shot of the player standing on the balcony over St. Peter’s Square. The game appears to be played completely in the first person, in order to really give the player the impression that they are walking around as the pope.

The objective of “Pope Simulator” will be to see if the player can achieve world peace through papal influence and religious inspiration. Each decision you make as the pontiff will stay with you, creating different challenges based on the choices of each play-through. In an interview with Daily Mail, CEO Mateusz Zawadzki described the play style and objectives:

‘Make decisions that will weigh on the fate of humanity, convert and support the crowds. Plan the church’s strategic actions through faithful envoys. Manage your travels around the globe. Fight for peace.’

As pope, players will find that the demands of the office take its toll on their stamina. In order to replenish themselves, they must visit the chapel and meditate in prayer.

Zawadzki went on to note that the play style of this game will be much different from other titles that give players a chance to run their own kingdom or country. There is no fast paced combat that one might find in an action, hack/slash title, but rather this is a game about relationships and social management. He said:

‘The pope has no military or economic power behind him, but he has other means of influencing the world, which was evident in the 1980s, for example, when the communist system in Poland collapsed … Our idea assumes the possibility to use, among others, the so-called soft power, and consequently influence the fate of the world and interfere in international politics. All this, of course, in accordance with the vision adopted by the player.’

“Pope Simulator” is still in early development and has yet to announce a release date, but when it does it will be available to download on PC, through Steam. The company says they will work on bringing “Pope Simulator” to other platforms like PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch after the initial release. Add it to your wish list now to keep up to date with its development.

Tags:
CatholicPopeTechnology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  5. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    The Novena to St. Catherine of Siena starts today: Here’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]