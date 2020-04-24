Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Inspiring Stories

Widower receives surprise gift from nursing home staff — and his reaction is everything

KEN BEMBOW
Thistleton Lodge | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 24, 2020

Be sure to grab a tissue for this video that’s gone viral.

Ken Bembow is an elderly nursing home resident who goes to sleep every night with a photo of his late wife, Aida, in his hands, ever since she died 9 months ago. However, Kia Tobin, his carer at Thistleton Lodge in Lancaster, England, was anxious that the 94-year-old might hurt himself on the glass of the picture frame, so she offered him a safer solution.

The 17-year-old Tobin had his wife’s face printed onto a cushion for the D-Day veteran to cuddle up to at night. And when she presented the thoughtful gift to him he broke down in tears — as did most people who watched the moving moment.

While the video is a testament to the love the Bembows shared during their 71 years of married life, it’s also an incredible example of a young woman going beyond her duties as a caregiver.

Furthermore, in an interview with Good Morning Britain, the teenage Tobin shared how she has moved in to the caring home during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure residents can continue to be cared for in safety. Tobin, who lives with her own grandparents, made the decision so she could ensure her elderly relatives remained safe, while caring for the vulnerable seniors at work. However, before moving into the nursing home, she made sure her grandparents had everything they need to get through the quarantine period as safely as possible.

The beautiful video and subsequent interview is worth watching to the end, to see the joy of marriage and to hear how Bembow “nearly smothers” his wife, who he thinks is watching over him, every night.

 


Read more:
Army veteran, aged 99, raises almost 10 million for health services by walking laps in his garden
Read more:
Watch this viral video of a heart-warming elderly couple in quarantine
Tags:
Acts of kindnessCoronavirusElderly
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  5. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    The Novena to St. Catherine of Siena starts today: Here’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]