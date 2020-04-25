Farmers destroy crops while U.S. food banks struggle to acquire supply

As the U.S. shutdown wears on, leaving some 26 million Americans jobless , the demand on food banks has never been higher, drawing lines of hungry people stretching down the street in some instances. Food banks, however, are struggling to supply themselves due to poor distribution networks, which have led some farmers to destroy their crops, with no alternative to see their precious resources reach the hands of those in need.

Reuters reports that on a normal year, 1 in 7 Americans rely on food banks to feed themselves and their families, but this figure has doubled or even tripled in some locations during the coronavirus pandemic. Feeding such a number seems like it shouldn’t be too difficult, but getting the food from farm to food bank has proved more challenging than expected.

Keith Dailey, group vice president of corporate affairs at Kroger Co., told Reuters:

“The U.S. likely has a surplus of food right now. It’s just hard to recover and redistribute.”

There is most certainly a surplus, as many restaurants have been shuttered, leaving a great amount of perishable food unclaimed. The Financial Times cited a dairy farm in Wisconsin that pours 20,000 gallons of milk down the drain daily and a Californian farmer who destroyed 350 acres of crops without even harvesting them as examples of this food waste, which has become commonplace for food producers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, many food banks do not have the manpower or storage to receive such large stocks. Even if they could store the excess supply, however, restrictions set in place by the USDA strictly limit the quality of goods that food banks can stock.

These government restrictions have posed more hurdles to the distribution of excess food by specifying the sizes of packages that can be donated to food banks. Manufacturers package products in much larger bundles for commercial meal preparation, but they are not equipped to repackage their wares for private consumers now that restaurants are closed. This has left them with few legal options to pursue for distribution of their stocks.

The USDA has, however, been working to solve the distribution and financial problems of food banks. Earlier this week the American government pledged $19 million to offer relief to the food industry. Commondreams.org reports that the USDA plans to allot $16 million to support food producers, while the remaining $3 billion will go towards buying up excess fresh produce, dairy, and meat to send to food banks. Along with funding, they have vowed to increase transportation of foodstuffs by May.

In a statement, American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall said:

“The plan to purchase $3 billion in meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables will help to stabilize markets and keep farms afloat so they can go about the business of feeding America. Farmers and ranchers proudly accept the responsibility of feeding this nation and it’s heartbreaking to be forced to dispose of milk and plow under crops of fresh food at a time when others are going hungry.”

With so much of the excess supply unable to reach the shelves, the shortage has caused products available for purchase to spike in price. Food banks are struggling to stretch their funding in order to feed more people than usual with food that is more expensive than ever. Reuters mentioned that there is a Nebraska food bank that will spend $1 million in April, where they usually spend $70,000.

While the situation is looking dire, there are some who are already working to establish the proper networking needed to get the supply lines moving again. Jon Samson, an executive director at the American Trucking Association, has brought together about 80 trade groups to coordinate the distribution of food from farm to food bank.