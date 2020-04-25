One couple’s unusual attire for daily walks is lifting spirits in their village

Dressed in period costumes, the British couple is entertaining locals in lockdown.
By going on a “costume constitutional” Pitcher began showing off some of the incredible designs to the locals, as well as giving villagers a fun history challenge.
Pitcher and her husband, Lucas, get dressed up in a different costume every day and set off on their daily walks. Some of the villagers wave to the couple as they stroll along. Pitcher then posts the photos on social media and asks the villagers their opinion on the costumes’ era and what sort of status the villagers imagine the people wearing the outfits might have belonged to. Pitcher shares the results the following day.
The fun idea has helped provide some much-needed entertainment in the village, even if it must take a lot of effort for the Pitchers to dress up in some of the very elaborate period costumes. But it’s also had a very positive effect on the couple: “We’ve met more villagers — at a safe social distance obviously — in the last week than we have in the last year of living here,” Pitcher shared with the BBC.
As with other stories of community spirit shared on social media at the moment, the Pitchers are another example of people using their creative sides to give a little boost to those in need.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!