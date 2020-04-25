Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lifestyle

One couple’s unusual attire for daily walks is lifting spirits in their village

PRIOR ATTIRE
Prior Attire | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 25, 2020

Dressed in period costumes, the British couple is entertaining locals in lockdown.

Costume shop owner Izabela Pitcher has seen her business, Prior Attire, close in her Buckinghamshire village due to the pandemic. With events such as reenactments and museum exhibitions cancelled at the moment, the clothes were getting a little musty. So the 45-year-old business woman found a fun way to give the costumes a little airing.

By going on a “costume constitutional” Pitcher began showing off some of the incredible designs to the locals, as well as giving villagers a fun history challenge.

Pitcher and her husband, Lucas, get dressed up in a different costume every day and set off on their daily walks. Some of the villagers wave to the couple as they stroll along. Pitcher then posts the photos on social media and asks the villagers their opinion on the costumes’ era and what sort of status the villagers imagine the people wearing the outfits might have belonged to. Pitcher shares the results the following day.

The fun idea has helped provide some much-needed entertainment in the village, even if it must take a lot of effort for the Pitchers to dress up in some of the very elaborate period costumes. But it’s also had a very positive effect on the couple: “We’ve met more villagers — at a safe social distance obviously — in the last week than we have in the last year of living here,” Pitcher shared with the BBC.

As with other stories of community spirit shared on social media at the moment, the Pitchers are another example of people using their creative sides to give a little boost to those in need.

Read more:
Villager to buy fish and chips for entire community every Friday during quarantine
Read more:
How one village in France is ending loneliness among its seniors

 

Tags:
CoronavirusHistory
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  6. Jeffrey Bruno
    Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown
  8. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]