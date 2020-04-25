Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Aleteia
Keeping Sunday Holy and Living Easter from Home
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Church

Pope: Faith is shared with others or it’s not faith

PAPIEŻ FRANCISZEK Z EWANGELIARZEM
AP/FOTOLINK
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 25, 2020

Francis recommends taking up St. Mark’s Gospel today on his feast, to enjoy “the simplicity with which Mark narrates the life of the Lord.”

Let us pray today for those who offer funeral services. What they do is so painful, so sad. And they experience so deeply the sorrow of this pandemic. Let us pray for them.

This was Pope Francis’ intention for morning Mass of April 25. His homily focused on the missionary mandate given by Christ to the Apostles before He ascended into heaven.

Jesus appeared to the Eleven and said to them:
“Go into the whole world
and proclaim the Gospel to every creature. …”

The Holy Father noted today’s feast of St. Mark, and reflected on his Gospel: “It is simple, a simple style, very close. If you have time today, pick it up and read it. It’s not long, but it’s a pleasure to read the simplicity with which Mark narrates the life of the Lord.”

The liturgy presents us with the end of this Gospel, which recounts how the Lord sent the Apostles to be missionaries.

This is the missionary character of faith. The faith is missionary or it’s not faith. The faith is not something just for me, so that I grow in faith. That’s a gnostic heresy. The faith always urges you to go out of yourself. To go out. The transmission of faith. The faith must be transmitted, it must be offered, especially with one’s testimony.

The pope recalled a European priest telling him of the lack of belief and agnosticism in the cities, “because the Christians don’t have faith. If they had it, then surely they would share it with the people.”

Faith, the pope continued, is not just something cultural, but rather, “in its essence, it is shared.”

This does not mean, he clarified, that all are called to be missionaries in far-off lands. “No, that is part of being missionary,” he said. “But it means that if you have faith, then by necessity, you must go out of yourselves, you must go out of yourselves, and publicly show your faith.”

The pope added that sharing faith doesn’t mean imposing it. Instead it is, “letting revelation be seen, so that the Holy Spirit can act in people with [your] testimony, and [offering] a witness of service. Service is a way of life: If I say that I am a Christian and live as a pagan, that’s not it. This doesn’t convince anyone. If I say that I am a Christian, and live like one, this attracts. This is testimony.”

“Faith should be shared,” Pope Francis said, “not to convince, but to offer a treasure.”

This, he said, demonstrates the humility that St. Peter spoke of in the First Reading.

Beloved:
Clothe yourselves with humility
in your dealings with one another, for:

God opposes the proud
but bestows favor on the humble.

So humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God,
that he may exalt you in due time.
Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you.

Pope Francis reflected on the “tenderness” of this Gospel passage, with Jesus’ promise that he would be with us until the end of the world.

“In sharing my faith, I’m never alone. The Lord, who transmits faith, is with me. He promised it.

Read more:
Grave robbers in gondolas: How the remains of St. Mark came to be in Venice

 

Tags:
Pope's Morning Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  4. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  6. Jeffrey Bruno
    Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown
  8. John Pontifex-ACN
    Missionary Catholic bishop who toiled in the heart of Islam dies …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]