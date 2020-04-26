Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Tom Hoopes
Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Spirituality

Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end pandemic

ROSARIO WORLD MEETING
Ordo Praedicatorum | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Apr 26, 2020

The Rosary is simple enough for children and strong enough for Doctors of the Church! Join at 9 p.m. your local time on April 29.

What have Dominican friars done in the past to respond to pandemics? Fr. Lawrence Lew, OP, the Promoter General of the Rosary of the Dominican Order, found himself asking this question as he began to search for a way to respond to our current health crisis.

During a 17th-century plague, an Italian friar, John Ricciardi d’Altamura, began the tradition of perpetual Rosaries. He organized a group of lay faithful to pray the Rosary at particular hours of the day, arranging their hours such that each hour had someone praying the Rosary. In this way the dying would be covered in prayer by the continuous recitation of the Rosary. To this day, monasteries of Dominican nuns observe similar patterns of prayer, often praying the Rosary in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

It should be no surprise then, that Dominican nuns encouraged Fr. Lawrence to organize an international effort for the entire Dominican Order to pray the Rosary for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fr. Lawrence warmly attests, “We have something Providential in this, so we’re gesturing toward the perpetual Rosary, hoping that it might be the start of something.” The suggestion came as a result of his recent visit to the monastery of Dominican nuns at Fatima

The plan consists of inviting the members and friends of the Dominican Order throughout the world (laity, sisters, and friars) to pray the Rosary on April 29 at 9 p.m. their local time. If possible such recitations of the Rosary should be livestreamed or otherwise shared on social media. “If we all pray it at our local time,” Fr. Lawrence says, “there will be a rolling effect of the Dominican family at prayer. If they livestream their prayer, we will see a wave of videos of the Dominican family praying across the web.”

Why choose April 29? April 29 is the feast of the Dominican Catherine of Siena. Fr. Lawrence points out, “She’s a Doctor of the Church, a patroness of Italy and Europe, patroness of nurses; I thought in the midst of our present crisis that she would have a universal appeal.”

Read more:
The Novena to St. Catherine of Siena starts today: Here’s why you should pray it

And why the Rosary? The Rosary is a particular patrimony of the Dominican Order. Fr. Lawrence explains, “It seems that the Dominican Order is the first to group recitations of Aves into mysteries. That organization was not accidental, the Rosary is very theological. It’s a compendium of theology; it’s the essence of the Gospel.” To pray the Rosary is to enter deeply into the Dominican way of life.

The Rosary, however, is not a prayer for trained theologians alone. Fr. Lawrence insists, “I caution people against over-intellectualizing the Rosary. One thing I learned from the children of Fatima is that the Rosary is simple enough for children and strong enough for Doctors of the Church!” He continued, “Our Mother has prescribed this prayer Out of love for her, then, we should persevere in it. If we respond to her request it will be very pleasing to her.”

The Master General of the Dominican Order, Fr. Gerard Timoner, O.P., has said, “I exhort the whole Dominican Familyfriars, nuns, sisters, laity, secular institutes, priestly fraternities, and youththroughout the world to pray the Rosary together according to this plan.”

Join the Dominican Order on April 29 in entrusting the world to the care of the Blessed Mother by praying together the Holy Rosary, begging for an end to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Read more:
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Tags:
Rosary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  6. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]