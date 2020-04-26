Italian soccer club chooses to use 6-year-old’s lockdown shirt design for next season

In a bid to keep bored kids busy, one soccer team set them a challenge.
So in a bid to help keep kids entertained one professional soccer team, Pescara Calcio 1936, gave kids a challenge of designing a picture to use on their next season’s soccer shirts. The competition, whose motto is “Give a kick to Covid-19,” aimed to relieve the boredom kids might be feeling stuck inside for so long. All those who entered had to do was incorporate the team’s dolphin mascot in the design, as reported by the BBC.
And the talented artist whose design is being made by sports gear manufacturer Erreà in Palma is a six-year-old boy named Luigi D’Agostino. His colorful work of art, incorporating a rainbow (the image that’s come to symbolize hope for an end to the pandemic), surf and the all-important dolphin — which happens to be talented with a ball — has been slightly sharpened up for the final design.
The young D’Agostino will be invited to the Erreà headquarters to see the new shirt come fresh off the production line. While this must be exciting for the little boy, the series B soccer team will take to the field next season (hopefully) with a uniform that symbolizes hope and community for Italian children and soccer fans.
