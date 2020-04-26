Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

Italian soccer club chooses to use 6-year-old’s lockdown shirt design for next season

SOCCER
Pescara Calcio | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 26, 2020

In a bid to keep bored kids busy, one soccer team set them a challenge.

With millions of children in lockdown all over the world, many have been deprived of leaving their houses or apartments over the last couple of months. While parents are trying to keep their children entertained and educated, it’s a tough job that is testing even the most patient.

So in a bid to help keep kids entertained one professional soccer team, Pescara Calcio 1936, gave kids a challenge of designing a picture to use on their next season’s soccer shirts. The competition, whose motto is “Give a kick to Covid-19,” aimed to relieve the boredom kids might be feeling stuck inside for so long. All those who entered had to do was incorporate the team’s dolphin mascot in the design, as reported by the BBC.

And the talented artist whose design is being made by sports gear manufacturer Erreà in Palma is a six-year-old boy named Luigi D’Agostino. His colorful work of art, incorporating a rainbow (the image that’s come to symbolize hope for an end to the pandemic), surf and the all-important dolphin — which happens to be talented with a ball — has been slightly sharpened up for the final design.

The young D’Agostino will be invited to the Erreà headquarters to see the new shirt come fresh off the production line. While this must be exciting for the little boy, the series B soccer team will take to the field next season (hopefully) with a uniform that symbolizes hope and community for Italian children and soccer fans.

Read more:
Soccer team of bereaved dads wins major sports accolade
Read more:
How two promises made a 6-year-old boy a world-class soccer player

 

Tags:
ChildrenCoronavirusSports
