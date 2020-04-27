Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
News

Boston priests form team to administer sacrament to COVID-19 patients

HOSPITAL
Shutterstock | Halfpoint
Share
Print
John Burger | Apr 27, 2020

Like living in a firehouse, says one priest, who describes “getting the call, rushing out, and coming back.”

Just weeks after the Archdiocese of Chicago assembled a team of priests set aside to give special blessings to COVID-19 patients in hospital, the Archdiocese of Boston has announced a similar initiative.

Thirty priests are being deployed to visit patients in the dangerous setting of COVID-19 intensive care units to ensure that they receive the Sacrament of the Sick in case they do not survive the illness.

“We are very grateful to the priests who have volunteered to serve in this ministry, and we ask everyone to pray for them, their mission and their safety,” Cardinal Sean O’Malley wrote in a post on his blog.

The priests, all under 45 and without preexisting medical conditions, are organized in teams of two, living in empty rectories close to various hospitals.

They will serve exclusively in this ministry throughout the remainder of the health crisis, according to the Boston Pilot, newspaper of the archdiocese.

M.C. Sullivan, chief healthcare ethicist of the archdiocese, said she had heard from clinical staff and healthcare leaders about the need for such chaplains. A former nurse, she told WGBH that she leaned on her medical background to convince hospitals, many of whom initially rejected the idea, that the process would be safe for patients, hospital staff and the priests themselves.

Hospitals have “severely reduced” access to their facilities and minimized staff contact with patients, she said. Some hospitals are not allowing visitors, and many are reluctant to allow priests in to provide the Sacrament of the Sick.

Forty-five hospitals ended up agreeing to allow the special chaplains.

“We are making it possible for (patients) to have the Sacrament of the Sick, even if their condition or the regulations in the hospital make that difficult to happen,” Sullivan told the Pilot.

Over 80 priests participated in an initial training session, which explained how to follow hospital guidelines; how to avoid close contact with patients; and how to maintain social distancing at home.

She said she thinks the initiative is a sign that the Church is still present and active despite needing to halt many ministerial activities during the pandemic.

“The Church not only hasn’t gone away, they do run into harm’s way to serve the faithful,” Sullivan said.

Father Tom Macdonald, vice-rector of St. John’s Seminary in Boston, told Catholic News Agency that being a COVID-19 chaplain is “like living as a firefighter in a firehouse. We’re here, we get calls, we rush out, we come back.”

Father Macdonald said that each time he’s been called to anoint a COVID-19 patient, hospital staff has assisted him in donning and removing his personal protective equipment.

He said that the priest prays most of the prayers for the Sacrament at the threshold of the patient’s room. When it is time to anoint the patient, he enters and applies the Oil of the Sick with a cotton swab on the patient’s foot. It is normally applied to the forehead and palms.

The program has impacted not only the patients themselves, as WGBH explained:

The response from family members, patients and staff members has been extremely positive, according to Sullivan. “Staff members and administrators in the hospitals have been really pleased about the way this has worked out,” she said. “They’re thrilled for their patients, who they know feel better to the extent that they are aware of things.”

On one of the first days of the program in early April, a priest went to do the sacrament for the first time, and Sullivan says a nurse asked him to bless the staff when he came out of the room, following his anointing of the patient. “He thought she just meant the few team members that were right there,” Sullivan said, “and when he came out, 25 staff members had assembled for the blessing.”

 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusPriesthood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  4. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  6. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s noncompetitive …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]