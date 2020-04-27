Pope calls us back to our first enthusiasm in following Jesus

Let us pray today for artists, who have this great capacity for creativity and who through the way of beauty, show us the path to follow. May the Lord give all of us the grace of creativity in this time.

That was the intention the Holy Father offered for his morning Mass of April 27.

In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on how the crowds lost their way somewhat after seeing Jesus multiply the bread and fish. They had begun following him because of their enthusiasm for his word and teaching — “they stayed all day listening to Jesus without becoming bored, without growing tired or being tired; they were there, and happy.”

But when they saw that Jesus was able to feed the crowds, they wanted to make him king, to take a more worldly path. When they find Our Lord again, he corrects their intentions, bringing them back to their original attitude.