Sleep in peace with this beautiful night prayer

Sleep is supposed to bring refreshment to our bodies, but often anxiety can prevent us from finding the peace we need. While various physical ailments could also be to blame, sometimes the root cause is in our soul, as we struggle to accept what God has given us in our lives.

Here is one of the most popular night prayers of the Catholic Church, as it is found in the Liturgy of the Hours at the end of Night Prayer. The prayer’s words are elegantly crafted and when prayed slowly and with the heart, can grant the soul the peace it needs to sleep soundly.

