Gelsomino Del Guercio
Lucandrea Massaro
Cerith Gardiner
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Maria Paola Daud
Pablo Cesio
Lucandrea Massaro
Spirituality

Sleep in peace with this beautiful night prayer

MAN,COLD,BED
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Apr 27, 2020

Ask God to send peaceful sleep to refresh your tired body.

Sleep is supposed to bring refreshment to our bodies, but often anxiety can prevent us from finding the peace we need. While various physical ailments could also be to blame, sometimes the root cause is in our soul, as we struggle to accept what God has given us in our lives.

Here is one of the most popular night prayers of the Catholic Church, as it is found in the Liturgy of the Hours at the end of Night Prayer. The prayer’s words are elegantly crafted and when prayed slowly and with the heart, can grant the soul the peace it needs to sleep soundly.

Read more:
This liturgy is perfect for quarantine

Protect us, Lord, as we stay awake; watch over us as we sleep,
that awake, we may keep watch with Christ, and asleep, rest in his peace.

Lord God,
send peaceful sleep
to refresh our tired bodies.
May your help always renew us
and keep us strong in your service.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
 Amen.

Read more:
A beginner’s guide to the Liturgy of the Hours
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
