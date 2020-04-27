Sleep in peace with this beautiful night prayer

Ask God to send peaceful sleep to refresh your tired body.
Here is one of the most popular night prayers of the Catholic Church, as it is found in the Liturgy of the Hours at the end of Night Prayer. The prayer’s words are elegantly crafted and when prayed slowly and with the heart, can grant the soul the peace it needs to sleep soundly.
Protect us, Lord, as we stay awake; watch over us as we sleep,
that awake, we may keep watch with Christ, and asleep, rest in his peace.
Lord God,
send peaceful sleep
to refresh our tired bodies.
May your help always renew us
and keep us strong in your service.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
– Amen.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!