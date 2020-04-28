Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

Lifestyle

3 Entertaining and faith-boosting shows to watch for free right now

MĘŻCZYZNA PRZED TELEWIZOREM
Shutterstock
Cecilia Pigg | Apr 28, 2020

Three programs you don’t want to miss.

Need something to watch tonight or for your next movie evening? There are many options out there, and many are entertaining. But, sometimes a funny movie or an interesting crime-solving TV show isn’t quite enough. If you want entertainment that engages you, makes you think, and actively builds up your faith — look no further. These two movies and one new eight-episode show will take care of your next several movie nights. 

1
The Chosen

This new series about the life of Jesus is very different from every film about Christ that has come before. The stories and people of the Gospels truly come to life in a new way, and the actor who plays Jesus is incredible. Most of the time when Jesus is portrayed on film, He doesn’t seem very human. His face shines, or he speaks in a strange, otherworldly way. Jesus in the movie The Passion is more human, but He is suffering for the whole movie, so you don’t get to experience the non-suffering, “normal” time of His life. But, in this show, Jesus is very human, and in the best way. The dialogue, storyline, direction, and acting here is so good that you will find yourself wanting to watch the next episode immediately after you finish the last one. (Fair warning for parents: the first episode may be scary for younger children since it depicts demonic possession.) This show may help you to pray with Scripture in a whole new way. Watch here on YouTube for free.

2
The Scarlet and the Black

This movie is about a priest, Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty, who lives at the Vatican during WWII and devotes his energy to hiding refugees from the Nazis in Rome. Made in 1983, it stars Gregory Peck and is based on a true story. Christopher Plummer (the Captain from The Sound of Music) plays Monsignor O’Flahery’s nemesis — the Nazi who’s in charge of rounding up and imprisoning the refugees who come to Rome. If you’re in the mood for some suspense, this is it. The quick-witted Monsignor always has a new plan to save every person in danger he comes across. It makes the quiet heroes of WWII come alive, and is so refreshing to see people of faith portrayed in a positive way. Watch for free through Amazon Prime.

3
Vision: From the Life of Hildegard von Bingen

This 2009 movie explores the life of a great 12th-century saint and Doctor of the Church  Hildegard of Bingen. She was a Benedictine nun and led her sisters as their abbess for much of her life. Not only was she a mystic and an incredible example of faith, she also composed music, wrote plays, wrote extensively on medicine and botany, and even created her own language.The movie is in German with subtitles, and offers a good overview of her life. If you’re not very familiar with this great saint, definitely take the time to check out her story. It’s not a perfect movie, and has a few things I would change to make it a more objective portrait, but overall, it’s definitely a good introduction to her life, and it inspired me to learn more about her. Watch for free through Amazon Prime

If you have any suggestions for thought-provoking, faith-affirming movies to watch, let me know! If I’m going to commit to a movie or show, I want it to be worth it. Happy watching! 

 

Read more:
Watch ‘The Chosen,’ the online series on the life of Jesus
Read more:
12 Catholic movies to watch during social distancing
Tags:
Movies
