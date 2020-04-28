Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
8 Ways to share the joy of a newborn with loved ones while in lockdown

family
Anna Kraynova | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Apr 28, 2020

Introduce your new baby into the family, even from afar.

Click here to launch the slideshow

One of the most exciting things about giving birth is introducing your little bundle to the family: Passing your baby for cuddles with grandparents, who are both anxious and relieved at the same time. Chatting about who the baby resembles and reminiscing about the past. It’s a time of love, bonding and hope, with a complete lack of sleep thrown in for good measure.

So for moms and dads who’ve welcomed, or are about to welcome, a baby while in lockdown, the arrival of their newborn may come with mixed feelings: added anxiety about the delivery and feelings of disappointment of not being able to share those first cuddles with loved ones.

However, there’s still much joy to be had and many ways new parents can involve extended family, even from afar. So whether you’re a new mom, a grandparent-in-the-waiting, or a friend who wants to share the happiness of this long-awaited little one, here are a few ideas that will allow everyone to cherish your new addition.

Read more:
Moving image: Grandparents gaze at newborn through window during quarantine
Read more:
12 Beautiful baby names for a spring newborn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
BabyCoronavirusParenting
