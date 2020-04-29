Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a Million Rosaries” campaign to fight the pandemic
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your car
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
News

An Irish blessing in the time of pandemic

FATHER RICHARD GIBBONS
Knock Shrine | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | Apr 29, 2020

Rector of the shrine of Knock goes house to house to bring hope to stranded Catholics.

People are not able to gather in large numbers in church. But in at least one part of Ireland, a priest is going out to see the people.

Fr. Richard Gibbons, the rector of Knock Shrine in Mayo, Ireland’s national Marian shrine, spent three-and-a-half days traveling the local area to offer blessings.

“Equipped with copious amounts of holy water, a Bible and his white cassock, Fr. Gibbons visited some 58 townlands between Tuesday and Friday of last week,” reported the Irish Post. “Eager to offer some support and solace to the many believers unable to attend church under the current government lockdown restrictions, Fr. Gibbons had originally intended to bless the holy water fonts located in the parish.”

But he began to notice that wherever he went local people would come to their windows or doors.

“After blessing a few of the houses on his route, word began to get round, prompting Fr. Gibbons to embark on a systematic blessing of the entire region,” the Post said. He estimated that he blessed 1,000 homes in the end.

“The main idea was to help the people understand that we haven’t forgotten them and [we knew] that they’d like to see me in person as well,” he said. “I blessed every single house, but if I saw somebody outside of the house or near it or farmers in their land I’d talk to them and just say hello and ask them how they were doing and that kind of thing.”

Said Fr. Gibbons, “Even with the social distancing there’s nothing to beat a face to face or a person to person connection and they really do appreciate it.”

Tags:
blessingCoronavirusIreland
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  6. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Dancing priest goes viral on TikTok with videos for kids
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]