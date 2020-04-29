Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Litany of Compassion for the Sick

Philip Kosloski | Apr 29, 2020

A beautiful litany that asks God to send his consoling grace to strengthen the sick.

It can be distressing to hear of so many people sick and suffering in the world. The news might break our heart and we are distressed by the vast number of people dying. It can seem like God is not there.

However, we must remember that God wants to be with us in our suffering and to comfort us in our affliction. When Jesus walked this earth, he stayed close to the sick and accompanied them in their pain.

Here is a beautiful litany written by Dominican priest Fr. Peter John Cameron. It was published in the book Blessing Prayers: Devotions for Growing in Faith, and is currently available through Magnificat.

Pray it with compassion in your heart for the sick, those you know and those you do not know. God will hear your prayer and wrap his love tenderly around them.

Read more:
If a member of your family is sick, say this prayer

We pray with special love and concern for all those who are ill or infirm, asking the Lord for his consoling grace to strengthen the sick in times of trial.

Response: Lord, be close to give your comfort.

When pain or distress is overwhelming:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When the healing process goes slower than hoped:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When terrified by treatments for therapy:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When it’s hard to let go of long-held plans:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When the feeling of alienation arises:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When worn out and weary:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When troubled by impatience and negativity:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When loneliness adds to anxiety:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When sickness makes it difficult to communicate:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When discouragement or despondency sets in:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When fear makes it impossible to face the future:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When the ravages of disease attack self-esteem:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When anger and resentment assail:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When beset by worry or fretfulness:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When it’s hard to rely on others for care:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When envy arises toward those who are healthy:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When pessimism or cynicism holds sway:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When anguish is intensified by the need for reconciliation:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When sickness is mistaken for punishment:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When loved ones are far away:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When sickness causes financial hardship that leads to worry or despair:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When afflicted by the feeling of nothing to hope for:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When weakness makes it impossible even to think:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When friends draw back fearful of disease:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When illness makes those who are suffering moody or irritable:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When haunted by regret and the shame of past sins:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When it is difficult to sleep:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When there’s resistance to necessary change:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When tempted by denial:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When nobody seems to understand:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When bound to home or when restricted in movement:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When listlessness and apathy threaten:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When medication seems to make things worse:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When all that’s needed is a caring touch:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When it’s impossible to maintain familiar routines:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When it’s hard to find the strength to go on:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When it becomes difficult to pray:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When suffering of any sort becomes hard to bear:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

When death draws near:
Lord be close to give your comfort.

Most merciful Father, your beloved Son showed special compassion to lepers, tenderness to those long sick, and healing to the infirm laid before him. We place before you all those who are ill and in need of healing grace. May the love and mercy of the Divine Physician raise up all who suffer from sickness and restore them to health and peace. We ask this in the name of Jesus.

Amen.

Read more:
A powerful litany for those sick and suffering
