Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a Million Rosaries” campaign to fight the pandemic
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Philip Kosloski
Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Church

Living as a Christian is already a reproach to the world: Pope Francis

Antoine Mekary / Aleteia
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Apr 29, 2020

“The world thinks thus: ‘These people are idealists or fanatics…’ This is what they think.”

Just by living the Christian life as Jesus calls, we already reproach the world, Pope Francis said in concluding his general audience series on the Beatitudes. On April 29, he took up the eighth and last Beatitude — “Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Mt 5: 10).

The reward promised with this Beatitude is the same one promised in the first, a fact that Francis said reflects how these eight statements present a “single route.”

The path of the Beatitudes is one of a Paschal journey that leads from a life according to the world to one that is of God; from an existence guided by the flesh, that is, by selfishness, to one guided by the Spirit.

The world — “with its idols, its compromises, and its priorities” — is in opposition to this type of life. It “cannot but reject poverty, or meekness, or purity, and thus declare that life according to the Gospel is mistaken and a problem, something to be marginalized. The world thinks thus: ‘These people are idealists or fanatics…’ This is what they think.”

Thus, the pope explained, simply living as Jesus calls us is already a reproach to the world.

If the world lives on the basis of money, whoever demonstrates that life can be fulfilled through giving and renouncing becomes a nuisance to this system of greed. This word “nuisance” is the key, because Christian witness alone, which does so much good for many people because they follow it, is a nuisance to those who have a worldly mentality. They experience it as a reproach.

Holiness and life as a child of God is a “beauty which is uncomfortable because it begs that a position be taken: either one allows oneself to be open to the question and to the good or one rejects the light and hardens one’s heart, even to the point of opposition and hounding,” he said.

It is curious, it calls our attention to see how, in the persecution of martyrs, hostility grows to the point of hounding. It is enough to see the persecutions of the last century, of the European dictatorships: how one arrives at this hounding of Christians, against Christian witness and against the heroism of Christians.

However, this shows that the persecution experienced by Christians is also a sign of liberation: “What do those who are rejected by the world for Christ’s sake rejoice in? They rejoice that they have found something worth more than the whole world.”

The Holy Father said we must hope and pray that the many Christians who are persecuted today will be freed of their tribulation. He noted how “the martyrs of today are more numerous than the martyrs of the first centuries,” and added that we “express our closeness to these brothers and sisters: we are one body, and these Christians are the bleeding members of the body of Christ, which is the Church.”

Contempt isn’t persecution

On the other hand, the pope said, we have to avoid reading this Beatitude “in a victimising or self-pitying key.”

In fact, contempt is not always synonymous with persecution: just shortly after Jesus says that Christians are the “salt of the earth,” He warns against the danger of “losing its flavor,” otherwise salt “is good for nothing else but to be thrown away and trampled by people” (Mt 5:13). Therefore, there is also a contempt which is our fault when we lose the flavor of Christ and His Gospel.

Pope Francis urged us to be faithful to the “humble path of the Beatitudes,” to be “not of the world.” And he said that St. Paul is worth remembering here: “When he thought he was a righteous person he was actually a persecutor, but when he discovered that he was a persecutor, he became a man of love, who happily faced the suffering of the persecution he suffered.”

To be excluded and persecuted makes us like Christ Crucified, Francis said, and is a grace. “Welcoming His Spirit can lead us to have so much love in our hearts to offer to the world an uncompromising life in the face of its deceptions and accepting its rejection.”

It’s a life of compromise that is the danger, he said. “The Christian is always tempted to make compromises with the world, with the spirit of the world. This – refusing compromises and taking the path of Jesus Christ – is the life of the Kingdom of heaven, the greatest joy, true joy. And then, in persecutions, there is always the presence of Jesus who accompanies us, the presence of Jesus who consoles us, and the strength of the Holy Spirit who helps us to go ahead. Let us not be discouraged when a life consistent with the Gospel attracts the persecution of the people: there is the Spirit who sustains us on this road.”

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  6. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Dancing priest goes viral on TikTok with videos for kids
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]