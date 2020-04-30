10 Ways to celebrate your mother when you can’t be with her

You can still share your loev this Mother’s Day, especially from a safe distance.
Click here to launch the slideshow
One of the most wonderful things about Mother’s Day is being able to cherish some special moments with your mom: showing her just how appreciative you are of her and everything she’s done for you. This year, during lockdown, our moms, many of whom we won’t get to see and who might be feeling lonely and anxious, need to feel this love more than ever.
So for all of us who won’t get to see our moms face-to-face, here are a number of ways you can demonstrate to them just how much we love them.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now