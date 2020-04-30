10 Ways to celebrate your mother when you can’t be with her

Click here to launch the slideshow

One of the most wonderful things about Mother’s Day is being able to cherish some special moments with your mom: showing her just how appreciative you are of her and everything she’s done for you. This year, during lockdown, our moms, many of whom we won’t get to see and who might be feeling lonely and anxious, need to feel this love more than ever.

So for all of us who won’t get to see our moms face-to-face, here are a number of ways you can demonstrate to them just how much we love them.