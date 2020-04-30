Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer

Our daily life, whether we realize it or not, is surrounded by the protecting presence of angels!

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms, “From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their watchful care and intercession. ‘Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life.’ Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God” (CCC 336)

Angels are here to help us and above all, guide us to eternal life.

Many saints would send their guardian angels on various errands, such as praying at a church for them when they were physically unable to do so. This works because angels are spiritual beings and are able to move about our world with relative ease, going from one place to another in less than a second.

This means that when we ask our guardian angel to attend Mass for us, being stuck at home, they will go instantly!

To attend Mass for them is a great joy, as “Christ is the center of the angelic world. They are his angels” (CCC 331). They love God and will gladly pray for us at Mass anywhere in the world!

The angelic world is mysterious, but we are encouraged to pray to them in faith and trust that they will do what they can to lead us closer to God.

Here is a beautiful prayer, often printed on prayer cards, that dates to the 1920s and sends your guardian angel to Mass when you are unable to attend the Holy Sacrifice.