Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer

When you can’t make it to Mass and are stuck at home, send your guardian angel to church to intercede for you!
As the Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms, “From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their watchful care and intercession. ‘Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life.’ Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God” (CCC 336)
Angels are here to help us and above all, guide us to eternal life.
Many saints would send their guardian angels on various errands, such as praying at a church for them when they were physically unable to do so. This works because angels are spiritual beings and are able to move about our world with relative ease, going from one place to another in less than a second.
This means that when we ask our guardian angel to attend Mass for us, being stuck at home, they will go instantly!
To attend Mass for them is a great joy, as “Christ is the center of the angelic world. They are his angels” (CCC 331). They love God and will gladly pray for us at Mass anywhere in the world!
The angelic world is mysterious, but we are encouraged to pray to them in faith and trust that they will do what they can to lead us closer to God.
Here is a beautiful prayer, often printed on prayer cards, that dates to the 1920s and sends your guardian angel to Mass when you are unable to attend the Holy Sacrifice.
O HOLY ANGEL at my side,
Go to Church for me,
Kneel in my place, at Holy Mass,
Where I desire to be.
At Offertory, in my stead,
Take all I am and own,
And place it as a sacrifice
Upon the Altar Throne.
At Holy Consecration’s bell,
Adore with Seraph’s love,
My Jesus hidden in the Host,
Come down from Heaven above.
Then pray for those I dearly love,
And those who cause me grief,
That Jesus’ Blood may cleanse all hearts,
And suff’ring souls relieve.
And when the priest Communion takes,
Oh, bring my Lord to me,
That His sweet Heart may rest on mine,
And I His temple be.
Pray that this Sacrifice Divine,
May mankind’s sins efface;
Then bring me Jesus’ blessing home,
The pledge of every grace. Amen
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!