Bocelli and Dion fans rally around “The Prayer” for isolation video

The two world renowned artists use their influence for a message of hope.
In a message at the beginning of the feature, Bocelli and Dion write:
“In our current situation, people all over the world are using video conferencing apps to communicate with each other. Celebrating this new global togetherness, we asked fans to join each other online and sing along to Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s track, ‘The Prayer.'”
Dozens of fans from all over the world sat before their cameras and sang along with Bocelli and Dion’s pristine vocals, holding up signs which featured their nation’s flags, along with the lyrics they were singing. While the turnout was overwhelmingly Italian, we also saw flags from Finland, Scotland, South Africa, Republic of Korea, England, Australia, Ireland, Dominican Republic, Switzerland, France, U.S.A., Brazil, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Japan.
Our favorite singer was a little blonde girl who looked like she was absolutely swept up in the emotion of the music and nearly in tears. Others tuned in from their living rooms, balconies, cars, kitchens, and one brave Frenchman even left his isolation, settling down next to a tree in his yard.
While the idea for a lip sync video may seem a little silly, the result is quite poignant. Seeing so many people who are stuck at home unite behind this thrilling soundtrack provides a hopeful message of unity during a time when many of us have less contact than ever with our communities.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!