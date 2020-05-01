Bocelli and Dion fans rally around “The Prayer” for isolation video

Worldwide sensations Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion have organized their fans to rally behind their 1999 hit, “The Prayer,” bringing them together to lip sync the song in a new video, to inspire hope during the coronavirus isolation orders.

In a message at the beginning of the feature, Bocelli and Dion write:

“In our current situation, people all over the world are using video conferencing apps to communicate with each other. Celebrating this new global togetherness, we asked fans to join each other online and sing along to Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s track, ‘The Prayer.'”

Dozens of fans from all over the world sat before their cameras and sang along with Bocelli and Dion’s pristine vocals, holding up signs which featured their nation’s flags, along with the lyrics they were singing. While the turnout was overwhelmingly Italian, we also saw flags from Finland, Scotland, South Africa, Republic of Korea, England, Australia, Ireland, Dominican Republic, Switzerland, France, U.S.A., Brazil, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Our favorite singer was a little blonde girl who looked like she was absolutely swept up in the emotion of the music and nearly in tears. Others tuned in from their living rooms, balconies, cars, kitchens, and one brave Frenchman even left his isolation, settling down next to a tree in his yard.

While the idea for a lip sync video may seem a little silly, the result is quite poignant. Seeing so many people who are stuck at home unite behind this thrilling soundtrack provides a hopeful message of unity during a time when many of us have less contact than ever with our communities.