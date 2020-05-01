Online student makes archaeological discovery in isolation

His teacher suggests that it could be a lost Neolithic henge, hidden beneath the English countryside.
The Guardian’s Esther Addley reports that student Chris Seddon happened upon the discovery while pouring over a Lidar image of the southern Derbeyshire countryside. The Lidar map, which uses laser imaging to produce a topographical map, revealed a small round area indented into the landscape, which Seddon brought to the class for a second opinion.
Addley spoke to the managing director of DigVentures, Lisa Westcott Wilkins, who explained that the theory that this could be another lost henge is supported by the location of the site, along with its situation in proximity to other known Neolithic sites. She cautioned that confirmation of this theory is impossible before excavation begins, but she stated confidently:
“We are very happy to say that this does indeed look like a ‘thing.’” She added, “Of course, we are all just itching to get out there and investigate.”
While it is unusual for a student with little experience to make such an unexpected find, sometimes all a map needs is an extra set of eyes and a curious mind to spot something important. With DigVentures’ enrollment up from the usual 80 students to a whopping 4,000, there’s no telling what so many eager eyes might see.
For more information of DigVentures’ online courses, visit their website here.
For more information on Chris Sudden’s discovery, visit the Guardian here.
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!