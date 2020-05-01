Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Jeffrey Bruno
Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a Million Rosaries” campaign to fight the pandemic
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Silvia Lucchetti
“I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A patient’s last words to the nurse who cared …

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Spirituality

Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation

SAINT JOSEPH,CHILD,JESUS,CARPENTER
Gerrit van Honthorst | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 01, 2020

St. Joseph was told by an angel to “quarantine” his family until a “deadly plague” was lifted.

St. Joseph and the Virgin Mary had an adventurous start to their marriage! Not only was Mary pregnant with the Son of God, but shortly after Jesus’ birth, they had to “isolate” themselves from family and friends.

Read more:
Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working from home

The Gospel of St. Matthew explains what happened.

[T]he angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, “Rise, take the child and his mother, flee to Egypt, and stay there until I tell you. Herod is going to search for the child to destroy him.” Joseph rose and took the child and his mother by night and departed for Egypt. He stayed there until the death of Herod, that what the Lord had said through the prophet might be fulfilled, “Out of Egypt I called my son.” (Matthew 2:13-15)

In a certain sense, St. Joseph had to “quarantine” his family and “stay at home” in Egypt until a “deadly plague” ended.

What St. Joseph and the Holy Family did in Egypt during this time of “isolation” is unknown. The Bible is silent about this time in Jesus’ life and local tradition claims that the Holy Family lived in Egypt for as long as four years.

It must have been difficult for the Holy Family, living in a country that was not their own, isolated from family and friends. Mary couldn’t rely on her family members to help her during the first few years of Jesus’ life on earth. Even St. Joseph was laid off from work, and probably had to endure a time of unemployment, while he searched for work in a new land.

In many ways, the Holy Family likely felt alone and cut-off from the world they were most familiar with.

If you ever feel alone during a time of quarantine, staying safe at home, look to the Holy Family and invoke their heavenly aid. They understand the feelings you are experiencing and can provide you comfort and peace during your crisis.

Rest assured, you are not alone, as the Holy Family is at your side, ready to embrace you with their love and compassion.

Holy Family, pray for us!

Read more:
A prayer to St. Joseph so you can find work after the COVID-19 pandemic
Tags:
BibleCoronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
  5. John Burger
    Coronavirus claims lives of 13 priests and nuns at Maryknoll …
  6. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  7. Edifa
    Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Sleep in peace with this beautiful night prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]