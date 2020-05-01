Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Little Sisters of the Poor launch “A Million Families, a Million Rosaries” campaign to fight the pandemic
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Philip Kosloski
Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

Work makes us like God, says pope

MAN WORKING,HARD HAT
El Gringo | CC
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | May 01, 2020

Offers Mass on St. Joseph’s day that all might be paid a just wage.

At the start of Mass in the Casa Santa Marta on May 1, the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker, Pope Francis prayed for workers around the globe.

Today, on the feast of St. Joseph the Worker and the day dedicated to workers, let us pray for all workers, so that no one might be without work and all might be paid a just wage. May they benefit from the dignity of work and the beauty of rest.

A special statue of St. Joseph the Worker was present in the chapel as the Pope celebrated Mass.

In 1956 the same image – blessed on May 1 by the then-Archbishop of Milan, Giovanni Battista Montini (the future Pope Paul VI) – left for Rome by helicopter on May 2 to be blessed also by Pope Pius XII at the audience granted that same day to ACLI (Christian Association of Italian Workers). The audience took place 12 months after the Mass in which Piux XII had dedicated the liturgical feast celebrated by workers around the world to the Spouse of Mary and Jesus’ foster father.

Continuing God’s work of Creation

In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on the day’s reading (Gen 1:26-2:3) which recounts the creation of man and woman in the image and likeness of God.

He focused his attention on God’s “work” of Creation. God, he said, entrusted mankind with the task of continuing that effort.

Work is exactly the continuation of the work of God. Human labor is the vocation that mankind received from God ever since the creation of the universe. It is work that makes us similar to God, because through work men and women act as creators, and are capable of creating many things, even of creating a family.

The Pope said the Bible describes God surveying what He had done and finding it “very good”.

“Work contains goodness within itself, creates harmony between things – beauty, goodness – and involves every part of the person,” he said. “This is man’s first vocation: work. This gives dignity to mankind. Dignity makes us similar to God.”

Pope Francis went on to tell a story about a man who visited a local Caritas center to find food for his family. One Caritas employee told him: “At least you can bring some bread home.” The man replied: “But it’s not enough to bring food home. I want to earn my daily bread.”

The Pope said this man was lacking dignity, the “dignity to ‘make’ his own bread through his work.”

Trampled underfoot

The Pope added that the dignity of work has been widely trampled upon throughout history. Examples range from the African slaves dragged to the Americas, to the modern “slave” who toils for just enough to get by on.

Today there are many slaves – many men and women who are not free to work: they are forced to work for enough to live on, nothing more. They are slaves to forced labor… and poorly paid.

He specifically mentioned day laborers who toil 12 to 14 hours a day for a miserable stipend. “This doesn’t happen only in Asia,” he said. “It happens here.”

Every injustice inflicted upon a person who works means trampling upon human dignity, even the dignity of the person who carries out the injustice… On the other hand, the vocation God gives us is much higher: to create, re-create, work. But this can be done only when the conditions are just and human dignity is respected.

Concluding his homily, Pope Francis urged everyone to unite ourselves to all those who work, to those who fight to achieve justice in their work, and to businesspeople who treat those in their employ with justice.

We ask St. Joseph – with this beautiful image with the tools of work in hand – to help us fight for the dignity of work, so that there might be work for all and that it might be dignified work, not the work of a slave.

Read more:
A lesson from Eden: We were made to work
Tags:
Pope's Morning Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
  5. John Burger
    Coronavirus claims lives of 13 priests and nuns at Maryknoll …
  6. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  7. Edifa
    Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Sleep in peace with this beautiful night prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]