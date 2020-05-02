Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
David G. Bonagura, Jr.
Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working from home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Church

Don’t change horses midstream: Pope reflects on how to deal with crises

© Marcin Mazur / catholicnews.org.uk / CC
https://www.flickr.com/photos/catholicism/15358269320
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | May 02, 2020

Francis offers Mass on May 2 for government leaders, that they might remain united for the good of the people.

Pope Francis prayed for government leaders during Mass on May 2 at the Casa Santa Marta. He prayed that the “Lord might help them and grant them strength because their work is not easy. When there are differences among them,” he prayed, “may they understand that in moments of crisis they must be very united for the good of their people because unity is superior to conflict.”

The First Reading and the Gospel provided the Holy Father the theme for his homily. He reflected on the fact that the Church, as well as all of us, live both moments of peace in our lives and moments of crisis. The First Reading (9:31-42) says that the early Church was at peace. The Gospel of John presents a moment of crisis when many disciples decided to follow Jesus no longer (6:31-42).

Pope Francis began his homily citing the First Reading. “The Church … was at peace. She was being built up and walked in the fear of the Lord, and with the consolation of the Holy Spirit she grew in numbers.” This description tells us that the Church at that moment was serene, experiencing consolation, the Pope said.

But the Gospel recounts the reaction of many of Jesus’s disciples to a teaching they found difficult to digest. Jesus had revealed that those who would eat His flesh and blood would have eternal life.

Moment of choice

Critical moments such as these are moments when we are required to make a choice, Pope Francis said. It is precisely at this moment that He requires the Twelve to choose if they too want to leave Him. This prompts Peter’s second confession of faith: “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and are convinced that you are the Holy One of God.”

“Peter does not understand” everything that Jesus is saying, the Pope continued. “But he trusts the Lord.”

A moment of crisis is a moment of choice, it’s a moment that places us before the decisions that we must make: All of us in life have had and will have moments of crisis. Family crisis, marriage crisis, social crisis, work crisis … many crises. This pandemic is also a moment of social crisis.

Pope Francis quoted a proverb used in Argentina to explain how to live through moments of crisis. “When you go on horseback and you have to cross a river, don’t change horses in the middle of the river.”

Those who decided to leave Jesus, the Pope said, changed horses midstream. Instead, moments of crisis require that we persevere, remain silent, stay grounded in our convictions.

“It is not the moment to make changes,” Pope Francis continued. It is the moment to remain faithful. It is the moment when God is faithful, he said. A moment of crisis is a call to conversion in which remaining faithful “may inspire changes for the better, but not to distance ourselves from the good.”

“We Christians need to learn how to manage both moments of peace and moments of crisis,” Pope Francis explained. Crises in the faith have been described by spiritual writers as “going through fire in order to become strong,” he said. His prayer to the Lord was that the Lord might send His Holy Spirit so that we might know “how to resist temptations in moment of crisis, that we might know how to be faithful…with the hope” that moments of peace will follow. “May the Lord grant us the strength in moments of crisis not to sell out the faith.”

Read more:
How I began to believe that the Eucharist really is Jesus
Tags:
Pope's Morning Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. David G. Bonagura, Jr.
    Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working …
  5. John Burger
    Coronavirus claims lives of 13 priests and nuns at Maryknoll …
  6. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why you should love the Virgin Mary in sickness and health
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]