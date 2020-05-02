Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
David G. Bonagura, Jr.
Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working from home
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Art & Culture

“Greatest collection” of Raphael’s works can be viewed on museum’s videos

RAPHAEL EXHIBTION
Scuderie del Quirinale | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | May 02, 2020

Rome’s Scuderie del Quirinale Museum showed Renaissance artist’s works for three days before Italy went into lockdown.

No, it’s not a typo in the name of the exhibit at Rome’s Scuderie del Quirinale Museum, “Raffaello: 1520-1483.” The museum purposely switched the artist Raphael’s life dates, placing the year of his death first. The collection, marking the 500th anniversary of his death, takes a look at the artist’s life beginning with his later paintings and working backwards.

To celebrate the anniversary, the museum amassed over 120 of Raphael’s works, said to be the greatest ever collection of in one place. It includes loans from the Louvre, the Prado, the Uffizi and London’s National Gallery.

The loan from Florence’s Uffizi, in fact, caused quite a stir. The museum’s recently-restored depiction of Pope Leo X with two cardinals was long considered too valuable to move, Lonely Planet said. The Uffizi scientific committee collectively resigned in protest when the loan was approved.

The Scuderie del Quirinale exhibit also has a life-sized reproduction of Raphael’s tomb, copied from the nearby Pantheon.

Read more: Raphael's most gorgeous religious paintings

All of this was in the works, of course, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in Rome and elsewhere. The exhibit had pre-sold 70,000 tickets and had been welcoming visitors for three days — but then Italy went into lockdown March 8.

All is not lost, however. Whether or not Rome’s museums are able to reopen before the show’s scheduled ending of June 2, a museum-produced video takes Raphael fans on a 13-minute tour of the galleries. Other videos focus more specifically on each work.

Lonely Planet suggests that if you like what you see here, you might want to check out the virtual 360-degree tour of the Raphael rooms in the Vatican Museums, which includes the artist’s magnum opus, The School of Athens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s58gYvvNrKQ&feature=emb_logo

Tags:
ArtRaphael
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. David G. Bonagura, Jr.
    Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working …
  5. John Burger
    Coronavirus claims lives of 13 priests and nuns at Maryknoll …
  6. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why you should love the Virgin Mary in sickness and health
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]