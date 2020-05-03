Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
Zoe Romanowsky
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Silvia Lucchetti
“I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A patient’s last words to the nurse who cared for her
Art & Culture

Finding Faith: Christian symbolism in African artifacts

Photo by LdeG, courtesy of Museum of the Cross
Share
Print
Lucien de Guise | May 03, 2020

Crucifix imagery is shared by Christianity and the African culture that embraced it.

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.
AFRICA; CRUCIFIX
Photo by LdeG, courtesy of Museum of the Cross
May 3, 1491, was a historic day for Catholicism in Africa. The ruler of Kongo was baptized on this day, taking a name that can be Anglicized to King John I. His territory and religious beliefs are now shared by a number of modern countries in the heart of Africa. It was the Portuguese who first introduced their faith, which was received with enthusiasm. There were many points of similarity between Christianity and the pre-existing beliefs in his vast empire. Not least was the coincidence of crucifix imagery. This has been continued in a Christian context for more than 500 years. The two pictures here represent a 16th-century crucifix in brass and a 20th-century Station of the Cross in a very dense wood. Despite the unhappy colonial history of this region, the people have remained almost entirely Christian and mostly Catholic.
Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.
Tags:
AfricaArt
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  4. David G. Bonagura, Jr.
    Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
  6. John Burger
    Coronavirus claims lives of 13 priests and nuns at Maryknoll …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
  8. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Dominicans hosting April 29 international Rosary rally to end …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]