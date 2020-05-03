Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
David G. Bonagura, Jr.
Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we're working from home

Grandmother and teen’s doorstep dance goes viral

Cerith Gardiner | May 03, 2020

Raise your spirits with this dancing duo.

With so many seniors staying at home in isolation, it’s always lovely to see how their loved ones are still caring for them, even if it’s from a safe distance.

This was the case recently when 18-year-old Leigh Lewis, from the UK, went to drop off some groceries to his grandmother. But the caring teen didn’t just leave the shopping and go. He took the time to bring a little fun and laughter to his grandmother’s life.

In a video that has now gone viral, the duo indulge in a bit of doorstep dancing, made even sweeter by the fact Lewis’ grandmother is donning her bathrobe. The two are beautifully in synch and watching their moves is enough to brighten anyone’s day.

@lewisleighh

so today I went to get my nans essential groceries and when I delivered them we made a tiktok lol #fyp #foryou #nan #uk #grandma

♬ Laxed Siren Beat Loop – Jawsh 685

Read more:
Watch this viral video of a heart-warming elderly couple in quarantine
Read more:
Teens create care packages for shut-in elderly during quarantine

 

Tags:
ChildrenCoronavirusElderly
