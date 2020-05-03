Grandmother and teen’s doorstep dance goes viral

Raise your spirits with this dancing duo.
This was the case recently when 18-year-old Leigh Lewis, from the UK, went to drop off some groceries to his grandmother. But the caring teen didn’t just leave the shopping and go. He took the time to bring a little fun and laughter to his grandmother’s life.
In a video that has now gone viral, the duo indulge in a bit of doorstep dancing, made even sweeter by the fact Lewis’ grandmother is donning her bathrobe. The two are beautifully in synch and watching their moves is enough to brighten anyone’s day.
