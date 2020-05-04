12 of the funniest pregnancy memes

Enjoy a little light relief with these true-to-life experiences that most pregnant women go through.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Being pregnant is a truly miraculous experience that leads to so many physical and mental changes. As you spend your time watching your body adapt to the growing baby inside, you look down with a growing sense of wonderment, and in many cases, humor! So if you want to have a giggle, feel understood, or take your mind off any other stressors, just click on the slideshow!
Read more:12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now