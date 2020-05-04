Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Send your guardian angel to Mass with this prayer
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Silvia Lucchetti
“I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A patient’s last words to the nurse who cared for her
For Her

12 of the funniest pregnancy memes

pregnancy
Nomad_Soul | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 04, 2020

Enjoy a little light relief with these true-to-life experiences that most pregnant women go through.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Being pregnant is a truly miraculous experience that leads to so many physical and mental changes. As you spend your time watching your body adapt to the growing baby inside, you look down with a growing sense of wonderment, and in many cases, humor! So if you want to have a giggle, feel understood, or take your mind off any other stressors, just click on the slideshow!

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Read more:
3 Great things about being pregnant at a time of quarantine

 

 

 

Tags:
HumorPregnancy
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  3. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  4. Anna O'Neil
    Why using the phrase “We’re pregnant” is good for …
  5. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  6. Heather Anderson Renshaw
    How I was finally able to forgive my husband’s betrayal
  7. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Patron saints to accompany you throughout your pregnancy
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]