7 Uplifting publications for the modern woman of faith

It’s a visual treat to flip or scroll through glossy pages of lovely images, but it can be hard for women of faith to find magazines and publications that uplift them. So many publications for women seem to have no purpose higher than convincing us to buy things we don’t need and can’t afford.

But if you know where to look, there are some truly inspiring publications for women out there, including a few newcomers on the scene. Here are some that will enlighten your mind and encourage your spirit, as well as being a delight to peruse.

1 Theology of Home

Theology of Home is one of my favorite reads, and every time I go on their site, I spend way too much time clicking through the archives! They’ve got something for everyone in this thoughtful, beautiful website (and don’t miss their book by the same name!). Their website says,

Today’s world feels overwhelming with many of us asking ourselves the question, “What can I possibly do to help?” The answer is that if enough of us understand the power we have as women to pass this faith along to others, we could change the world almost overnight … Many generations of women read Theology of Home each day, finding the freshness of the faith, as well as help with the many domestic and career details that we face everyday.

2 Verily

Verily magazine might be the gold standard of uplifting, thoughtful content presented in a visually stunning way. Every article I’ve read from their site is worth reading again and again. They describe their mission on their site:

Verily sifts through the noise of the world to elevate what is honest, real, and beautiful for the modern woman—facilitating her connection with the things that matter the most to her through our production of original media, curation of quality content across the web, and in-person events. We’re fostering a movement that doesn’t embrace an “ideal” body type, image, or status—and that doesn’t tell a woman how she’s supposed to be, but instead empowers her to be who she is. Truly, the world needs more of who women are.

3 Vigil

Launching in May 2020, Vigil magazine from The Young Catholic Woman is a biannual magazine that “takes modern design to elevate content that every woman—Catholic or not—can benefit from consuming.” Their website says,

We were tired of beautifully designed magazines but with content that seemed too niche for the average woman. We’ve been craving a publication that not only had soul-satisfying content but looked good too. We wanted something we could leave on our coffee table long after we received it because its contents were timeless.

4 Radiant

Radiant magazine, from Our Sunday Visitor, has beautifully written articles you’ll want to savor and the images and design to match. Their website says,

Radiant is a quarterly magazine for young Catholic women that spreads the beauty, truth and goodness of Christ and His Church. With stories that uplift, inform and inspire, Radiant helps women grow in virtue and holiness with style, joy and grace.

5 Blessed Is She

Blessed Is She is specifically a devotional rather than a magazine, with thought-provoking content and beautiful visual design. Don’t miss the dynamic and warm Facebook groups and “Blessed Brunch” communities that have sprung up around the devotional. Here’s how they describe their mission:

He wants you to be filled up by His great love and mercy, and we want that for you, too. Blessed is She is a sisterhood who desires two things: prayer + community. If that sounds up your alley, we’re so glad you’re here.

6 Darling

Darling magazine is a breath of fresh air with its respectful, virtue-based approach and sensible content, all wrapped up in a package of modern chic. Here’s part of how they explain what makes Darling different:

Darling believes in bringing back etiquette, character, and integrity, also focusing on increasing self-worth through living in more respect of your soul and body.

7 Ever Eden

Ever Eden Publishing is an exciting new literary journal that specifically features writing by Catholic women. Featuring beautiful illustrations from classic works of art, the journal’s pages are filled with creative nonfiction, short fiction, and poetry that “will nourish your soul, engage your mind and draw you to true wonder.” As their mission statement tells,

Ever Eden Publishing provides a literary oasis of thought-provoking and faith-informed literature for your enjoyment. We publish and promote the quality work of Catholic writers. We uphold feminine voices as crucial for the whole Church. We are committed to the renewal of the creative written word among Catholics. We are committed to beauty in all its forms.

There’s something for everyone in these inspiring and thought-provoking publications. Next time you or a friend are wishing you could find a fascinating magazine with a higher purpose, check out one of these gems. You won’t be disappointed!

