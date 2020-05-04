“Winningest coach” Don Shula, a dedicated Catholic, dies at age 90

Don Shula, who died Monday at the age of 90, is being remembered as the “winningest coach in NFL history.” Shula spent much of his retirement working to make sure that youngsters at his Catholic parish in South Florida would be the winningest students.

The Miami Dolphins, the team he coached from 1970 to 1995, issued a statement saying that Shula died “peacefully at his home.”

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the statement said. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.”

“Today is a sad day,” Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure.”

Shula led the Dolphins to six Super Bowls, winning two of them — in 1972 and 1973. The first victory came at the end of an unprecedented season with no losses for the Dolphins. It remains the league’s only perfect season.

The Ohio-born coach, who played for his alma mater, John Carroll University near Cleveland, won an NFL-record 347 games, including playoff games, said ESPN. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula was “a tactician and taskmaster who built some of the most fearsome defenses and explosive offenses in league history,” according to the New York Times’ Ken Belson.

At St. Joseph Parish on Miami Beach, Shula and his wife, Mary Anne, helped the parochial school there complete a three-story state of the art educational facility with a music room, computer lab and spacious offices, according to a 2014 Catholic News Service article. The Shulas also launched a $10,000 annual scholarship endowment fund at the parish to assist a family with a child in public schools transition to a Catholic high school in the Miami Archdiocese.

St. Joseph’s pastor, Father Juan Sosa said at the time that the community knows the Shulas for their dedication to reconciliation and peace at various times in Miami’s history and for their commitment to Catholic schools.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski presented Shula with a lifetime achievement and appreciation award at a recent parish gala for 150 guests at the Miami Beach Resort, and thanked Shula for his support of Catholic education and in particular for creating the new scholarship fund at St. Joseph Parish.

Born in Ohio, Donald Francis Shula grew up in a Catholic family of seven children, which included a set of triplets. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Painesville and graduated from John Carroll, where he studied on a football scholarship and became close to the Jesuits on the faculty there, the CNS article said. Later, he endowed the Don Shula chair in philosophy at the university.

In the book Everyone’s a Coach, Shula wrote that he “learned his faith from his parents” and that they never missed Mass on Sunday.

Shula played seven seasons as a defensive back in the NFL after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1951. He also played for Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins.

In 1963, Shula began coaching the Colts, becoming the youngest NFL coach at age 33. He led the Colts to Super Bowl III, though they lost to the New York Jets. Shula in 1970 signed on with Miami and ended up coaching 26 seasons before retiring after the 1995 season.

After his career, Shula started the Don Shula Foundation for Breast Cancer Research in memory of his first wife, Dorothy, who died from the disease.