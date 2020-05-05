Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
David G. Bonagura, Jr.
Why St. Joseph is especially our patron when we’re working from home
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home

Begin your day meditating on the warmth of God’s light

Philip Kosloski | May 05, 2020

As you gaze at the sunrise, imagine God’s love washing over you.

The first few moments of the day, especially during the sunrise, can be a profound time of prayer. It is much easier to meditate on the light of Christ and how his love and driven out the darkness of sin.

As you begin the day, try reflecting on the warmth of God’s light washing over you. Here is a prayer to assist you in this reflection, taken from the 19th-century book Mary venerated in all ages, devotions from ancient sources.

Lord Jesus, Who are the true Sun of the world, Sun, ever rising and never setting; You, Who with your life-giving beams does produce, nourish, and gladden all things in heaven and earth; O let your light arise upon me who now lift up my prayer to you, and grant that this brightness may drive far away from me the clouds of error and the night of sin.

May I take this fair light for my inward guide, and accomplish all the journey of my life without offending you; may I walk therein unceasingly, as in the full light of day, pure and radiant, free from all the works of darkness. Amen.

