Catholics praying the Rosary create a “Map of Hope” amidst COVID-19

A group of friends wanted to spread hope during the turmoil caused by the worldwide pandemic.
The maps caused many people to lose hope, seeing the virus wreak havoc in every country it touched.
To counteract this feeling, a group of friends created a website called, “Map of Hope,” which tracks the spread of the Rosary, instead of the virus.
According to the website’s description, “Like many people, we looked at maps tracking all the coronavirus cases every day (and sometimes multiple times a day!). These maps kept getting worse. More and more red dots appeared, showing how the pandemic — and fear — was taking over the world. So we asked ourselves, ‘What if we could create something that gives people hope?’ It would be simple. It would track something inspiring. Something that gets better and better every day. A movement of people around the globe. Immediately, we thought, ‘It should be the Rosary!‘”
Anyone can check out the website and add their Rosary intention.
Map of Hope connects you with people around the world praying the Rosary. Come here daily to add your prayer intentions, check the map, and share it with your friends and family.
Since its inception, the map has recorded over 5,000 prayer intentions!
Social media users can, “Post on social media with #mapofhope to join the global movement,” showing their Rosary and to give hope to others.
This focus on the Rosary coincides with Pope Francis’ recent appeal to pray the Rosary in the month of May, specifically for the end of the pandemic.
During a time when there are many “negative” maps around, it is refreshing to see a “positive” map tracking hope around the world.
