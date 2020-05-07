John Paul II’s prayer to Mary, Mother of “the Church of the home”

Among all the places of the Church to transmit the Gospel message,

He explains this idea in his apostolic exhortation, Familiaris consortio, quoting St. Paul VI and stressing the need for parents take responsibility in domestic evangelization.

The family, like the Church, ought to be a place where the Gospel is transmitted and from which the Gospel radiates. In a family which is conscious of this mission, all the members evangelize and are evangelized. The parents not only communicate the Gospel to their children, but from their children they can themselves receive the same Gospel as deeply lived by them. And such a family becomes the evangelizer of many other families, and of the neighborhood of which it forms part.

John Paul II reinforced this idea, writing, “As the Synod repeated, taking up the appeal which I launched at Puebla, the future of evangelization depends in great part on the Church of the home.”

This evangelization includes the basic tenets of the faith, but also prayer, “By reason of their dignity and mission, Christian parents have the specific responsibility of educating their children in prayer, introducing them to gradual discovery of the mystery of God and to personal dialogue with him.”

It is a weighty task, one that John Paul II entrusted to Mary, Mother of “the Church of the home.” He did so with the following prayer, a prayer that continues to have relevance, especially as the home becomes more and more a place of catechesis during times of trial.