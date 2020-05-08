Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Matthew Becklo
10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Lifestyle

9 Ways to make sure your wife has a happy Mother’s Day

RODZINA
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 08, 2020

This year moms with little ones could certainly do with a little spousal intervention for a truly special day.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With Mother’s Day just a few days away, lots of children will be thinking about how to celebrate their moms — and if they’ve forgotten, they might need a little nudge! So this is where dads can step in and help their kids find cheap and thoughtful ways to show their moms just how much they’re loved and appreciated, especially during lockdown.

By helping your kids express their love to your wife, you’ll be giving them a fantastic example of both marital and maternal love — a great foundation for any child to have in life. So if you’re a dad looking for a little inspiration, click on the slideshow for some guidance.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

Read more:
14 Classic paintings that evoke what we celebrate on Mother’s Day
Read more:
The Mother’s Day gift you need to give yourself

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusMother's DayParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Lockdown doesn’t stop Naples miracle
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
  7. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]